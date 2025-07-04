Florio: Steelers Believe Watt Will Accept Team’s Best Offer

According to Mike Florio, the Pittsburgh Steelers believe it’s not a question of if T.J. Watt accepts their contract offer. It’s merely a matter of when. Posting an after-midnight article Friday morning, Florio, talking to those familiar with the team, thinks Watt’s side will cave.

“This time, the Steelers seem to believe (based on our discussions with those familiar with the team’s approach) that, when their best number is put on the table, Watt will take it,” Florio wrote for Pro Football Talk.

Florio’s language is careful here and he doesn’t note a direct team source. Instead, he cites conversations with those who understand the “team’s approach,” which, frankly, could mean anyone. Florio also adds his “guess” is Watt’s contract comes in closer to Maxx Crosby’s $35.5 million than Myles Garrett’s $40 million.

Essentially, Florio thinks Watt will be strong-armed into accepting whatever deal Pittsburgh puts out there. The Steelers reportedly have already made an offer but one not to Watt’s liking. It’s doubtful that was the team’s final proposal.

Watt wants paid but only has so much leverage. He can hold-in during training camp, a path both sides went down during the 2021 negotiations. But skipping games is rare and unlikely and if Pittsburgh’s offer doesn’t broach Garrett’s deal, there’s not much Watt can do. Of course, he can play out the final year of his contract and enter next offseason as a free agent. The Steelers would still have the right to franchise tag him, giving them control over whether or not Watt hits the open market. It’s a messy scenario no side wants but a last-resort for a franchise publicly committed to keeping Watt a Steeler.

Echoing reporting from others, Florio notes there’s currently a “significant” gap between Watt and the Steelers in negotiations. That isn’t surprising given the team of year. In 2021, the two sides haggled back-and-forth and didn’t strike a deal until September 9. That’s still more than two months away. Pittsburgh has a policy of not discussing deals once the regular season begins. In 2025, that date is September 7.

So far, the dance between Watt and the Steelers has felt tense. Watt’s reportedly unhappy he’s still without a contract and has expressed it through cryptic social media posts and skipping mandatory minicamp. But contract talks of this magnitude tend to get contentious. Last year, Cam Heyward put the pressure on Pittsburgh to get a deal done. The two sides eventually did. Watt figures to be the same. So long as it ends in smiles with a new contract, the process will be worth it.