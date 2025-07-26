Five Things To Know About New Steelers S Chuck Clark

For the second year in a row, the Pittsburgh Steelers have signed a former Baltimore Ravens player (and safety, even). On Friday, the team announced it had signed former New York Jets (and Ravens) S Chuck Clark. He’s quite familiar with the Steelers after facing off against them for six years.

But just who is the Steelers’ newest safety? Here are five things to know about Chuck Clark.

Multi-Sport Athlete In High School

Clark grew up in Suffolk, Virginia, and played football at King’s Fork High School. He also played basketball and ran track. But it was obvious that Clark was a football player, first and foremost.

Clark starred for King’s Fork as a defensive back and was named Southeastern District Defensive Player of the Year both his junior and senior seasons. He posted 57 tackles as a senior and returned three of his four interceptions for touchdowns. And as a junior, not only did he have 58 tackles and grab five fumbles, he also ran for 788 yards and six touchdowns. Oh, and as a senior, Clark returned six punts for 188 yards and a touchdown.

That’s versatility to a high degree.

Continued Versatility At The NFL Level

While Chuck Clark is certainly just playing defense in the NFL, he hasn’t been locked into one position. He’s spent time at both safety positions while also playing some slot corner. It seems like versatility on the back end has been a priority for the Steelers this offseason, as evidenced by the trade for Jalen Ramsey.

When Clark was traded to the Jets, he sat down with Eric Allen for an introductory podcast. Allen asked him about his versatility.

“I just think I’m a ball player,” Clark said. “When I think about it, I’m a DB, but I’m a ball player. I don’t classify myself as anything. If I’m asked to do it, I’m gonna go try to get it done, learn it, figure it out, and go get it done, and play at a high level.”

Clark will be right at home in the Steelers’ secondary, and they’ll be happy to have someone who won’t balk at being asked to do multiple things on defense.

Lending A Hand

During that same podcast, Allen asked Clark about how he’s involved in his community. All it takes is one look at a Ravens media guides from his time there to see that Clark spends a lot of time helping those in need.

And while some people have their singular focus (and for good reasons), Clark is simply motivated to help out how he can, where he can.

“It’s always been community outreach,” Clark said. “Just trying to feed and put back into the community in which I live, where I work, and whatnot. Personally, it’s just if you’re not trying to better your community where you live, what are we doing, honestly? You just try to make things around us better. You never know what your time, your presence can do to someone who’s in a less fortunate situation than you.

“I’ve had the ability to have back-to-school drives, bike drives, showing up at different group events with kids, juveniles. Just trying to do whatever I can, not limiting it to one specific thing.”

Walter Payton Man Of The Year Nominee

Chuck Clark doesn’t do community work to get recognized, obviously. He’s out there just trying to make a difference however he can.

But evidently his teammates have taken notice. So much so, he was the Ravens’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in 2022.

“It meant a lot to me,” Clark said when asked about his teammates nominating him for the honor. “I’m very thankful for that. Just to see the guys that have come before me, my six years being in the league, that have gotten that award, and that nomination, and the guys that have won it, it meant a lot to me.”

All football players want to be recognized for their performance on the field. For Clark to be recognized for the hard work in the community is an honor, too.

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was the winner in 2022, and Steelers DT Cam Heyward won the award just one year later in 2023.

Reunited With DeShon Elliott

During Clark’s time with the Ravens, he got to play alongside Steelers S DeShon Elliott. Prior to the 2020 season, Clark talked about his relationship with the player who is his teammate once again.

“Me and DeShon, we communicate real good out there on the field together,” Clark said. “He has a high motor, a lot of energy, a lot of aggression out there on the field. When we out there paired together, we just jell together smooth.”

With Clark just joining the Steelers at the start of training camp and missing all the earlier offseason work, a pre-existing relationship with Elliott could really help him get his feet under him in Pittsburgh.