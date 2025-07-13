Fittipaldo: Steelers’ Offensive Line Will Be ‘Much Better Than It Was Last Year’

During the 2023 and 2024 drafts, the Pittsburgh Steelers made an effort to upgrade the offensive line. Thanks to some unfortunate injuries early in the 2024 season, we saw some draft picks step into place. There were some inconsistencies, but the unit held its own for the most part. Coming off that year, Steelers insider Ray Fittipaldo expects an improvement in 2025.

“If you take Troy Fautanu out of it, all those guys who are gonna be starting are coming back and played together for an entire year,” Fittipaldo said on 93.7 The Fan on Friday. “You put Fautanu back in there, who got reps with all those guys last summer, and it should be a pretty seamless transition. That offensive line should be much better than it was last year.”

Fittpaldo does have a good point. Most of their starting unit has played together, but it’s not like it’s the exact same situation as last year. Starting left tackle Dan Moore Jr. signed a massive deal with the Tennessee Titans this offseason. Broderick Jones is returning to the left tackle spot to replace him, but his experience with the Steelers’ offensive line has been chiefly on the right side.

Speaking of Jones, he will be one of the most pivotal players on the offense this year. He protects Aaron Rodgers’ blindside, which is no small ask considering both the edge rushers he’ll be facing and the fact that Rodgers turns 42 this season.

On the right side is Troy Fautanu. He had a good showing in the one regular-season game he played last year, but that’s his only experience so far at the NFL level. He’s got a high ceiling, but don’t be surprised if some rookie mistakes are mixed in as well.

On the interior, things are much more consistent. Isaac Seumalo provides some badly needed veteran stability at left guard. On the right, Mason McCormick gets another shot as the starter after an impressive rookie season. If he can build off that this year, he has a real argument to be a stalwart on this line.

That said, the heartbeat of the Steelers’ offensive line is their center, Zach Frazier. That’s a spot Fittipaldo is confident in moving forward.

“I thought Zach did a really good job last year,” Fittipaldo said. “But, in Zach’s own words, he didn’t feel comfortable, or completely comfortable, I don’t think, until about halfway, or three-quarters of the way through the season. So the pre-snap stuff should be really good this year, with Zach having that under his belt.”

Fittipaldo refers to comments made earlier this offseason, in which Frazier admitted he didn’t feel comfortable starting the year. That’s more than fair, as he took the starting role as a rookie on short notice. That didn’t stop him from having an incredible year, though. He’ll have to work out the pre-snap stuff with Aaron Rodgers. But the Steelers seem to be more than happy at that position.

This offensive line has a tough test ahead of it. Fittipaldo thinks they’ll be up to the task.