Fittipaldo: Steelers’ Defensive Line Is ‘One Of The Biggest Concerns’ Heading Into Camp

Plenty of things led to the undoing of the 2024 Pittsburgh Steelers. One glaring weakness was the Steelers’ defensive line. They declined to make any huge additions in free agency, but it was an area of focus during the draft, with Pittsburgh picking up Derrick Harmon, Yahya Black, and Jack Sawyer. Despite those new faces, Steelers beat reporter Ray Fittipaldo doesn’t think it’s a group we should be confident in heading into training camp.

“They tried to address the position in the offseason, but I think it’s going to take more than a year to rebuild this unit,” Fittipaldo wrote in his weekly chat with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Derrick Harmon was their top pick and has already been named a starter. Yahya Black, who came in the fifth round, could get a chance to be in the rotation because he’s known as a run-stopper… But other than that, the only other move was signing veteran Daniel Ekuale to a very reasonable contract. To me, DL is one of the biggest concerns as they head into camp.”

The Steelers seem to be in a good place in terms of their starters. Cam Heyward is 36 years old, so there’s always some risk with a player of that age in the starting lineup. However, he’s coming off an excellent season, one that showed no signs of him slowing down. He remains one of the best players in the league at his position. Starting alongside him should be first-round pick Derrick Harmon, who brings help as both a run stopper and a pass rusher. The Steelers have plenty of depth on the edge, including T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, and Sawyer.

That said, the depth on the interior of the Steelers’ defensive line is where things get a little tricky. That’s likely what Fittipaldo is referring to, saying it may take a little longer to rebuild that unit.

Black should be in the rotation purely due to his ability to take up space and stop the run. Where he might play is more of a question. He seems like a fit for the interior, but he is a fifth-round pick, so expectations can’t be too high. There’s also Keeanu Benton, who’s shown moments of promise but hasn’t been as consistent as Pittsburgh would have liked.

It may be harsh to think it’s one of the weakest areas on the roster. Some would disagree with that entirely. That said, the group does need to prove itself. The Steelers’ defensive line had an awful end to the 2024 season. While there are some additions, we haven’t seen most of them play at the NFL level yet. If there isn’t significant progress this season, it could be a spot the Steelers target yet again in the draft next April.