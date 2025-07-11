Fittipaldo Questions If Steelers Can Count On Juan Thornhill As Starting Free Safety

Did the Pittsburgh Steelers improve their defense by trading Minkah Fitzpatrick for Jalen Ramsey? I tend to think it’s a small improvement, but it leaves some big questions about the safety position. Juan Thornhill is the starting free safety by default right now. But is that the ideal role for him?

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo doesn’t seem sold on Thornhill being the full-time starter.

“Talk about question marks on defense, do we know right now that Juan Thornhill can step in and be a starter? I don’t know the answer to that question,” Fittipaldo said Friday via 93.7 The Fan’s Pomp and Joe Show. “I know he had some good years with Kansas City and there’s a lot of talk that his play dropped off in Cleveland. I honestly don’t know what he’s gonna bring to the table. So I think safety could be something that they’re gonna have to address at some point before September.”

Even if they think Thornhill is capable of being the starting free safety for 17 games, what happens in the event of an injury to DeShon Elliott or Thornhill? I doubt the Steelers are interested in re-living the 2023 season when they had a revolving door at safety due to injuries and suspensions.

Jalen Ramsey would probably be the top candidate to play free safety in the event of an injury and things get really murky if Elliott goes down. One of either Quindell Johnson or Sebastian Castro (assuming they make the roster) would be the next man up at strong safety.

Thornhill last started a full season in 2022 for the Chiefs and was actually playing in more of a strong safety role that season. He fits much better as a No. 3 safety as the top backup at both strong and free safety with capability to move to the slot in certain packages.

Fitzpatrick’s lack of splash plays drew a lot of criticism, but I am afraid the Steelers might find out how valuable his presence was if they plan to start Thornhill the entire season. Fortunately, there are some decent options on the market, including former All-Pro FS Justin Simmons.

Simmons recently told The Denver Post that he is being “picky” about his next team and his top priority is going to a contender. Whether or not he views Pittsburgh as a contender is anybody’s guess, but he would go a long way toward solidifying the defense at just about every position. The Steelers would be better off with Thornhill in a No. 3 role than as their starting free safety.