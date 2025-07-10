Fittipaldo Offers Theory Why Watt Has ‘Hard Line Stance’ Amidst Contract Talks

Every contract negotiation is a game of chicken. Who is going to blink first? In a battle between the Pittsburgh Steelers and T.J. Watt, local beat writer Ray Fittipaldo thinks the team will fold first. Joining 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi Thursday evening, Fittipaldo believes Watt is more likely to hold his ground than the organization. And it’s why Watt may not be as accommodating to getting a deal done this time around.

“I think the Steelers giving in,” Fittipaldo said when asked if Watt taking less or more than Myles Garrett was more likely. “If you remember the last time, I don’t want to say T.J. was unhappy with the way that ended. But T.J. took the deal that was on the table. And I think that’s part of the reason why there’s a little bit more of a hard line stance this time.”

“Unhappy” might not be the precise word but Watt was clearly frustrated with his 2021 contract talks. Those discussions stalled in the 11th hour and days before the regular season. Holding in the entire summer and only going through light drills on the side while his teammates practiced during training camp, Watt reportedly overruled his agents and agreed to take the Steelers’ best offer. It made him the highest-paid defensive player in the league.

Still, Watt may be willing to take a more aggressive stance to make Pittsburgh come back to the table first. He’s already missed mandatory minicamp, something he didn’t do in 2021. With training camp on the horizon, Fittipaldo said it wouldn’t be “shocking” if Watt formally held out of training camp, too, echoing recent comments made by ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

It’s a rare move given the heavy fines teams can levy. But Watt has made plenty of money and stands to make more. Kansas City Chiefs DT Chris Jones held out into the regular season before reaching a deal in 2023, literally watching the season opener from a suite at the stadium.

For a soon-to-be 31-year-old Watt, this deal likely represents his last mega-money deal. An extension that secures him for the next four seasons means by the time his next contract is up, even one year ahead of time, Watt will be in his mid-30s. He may no longer be the league’s annual sack king, and even if he’s playing well, front offices will have justified concerns about writing him blank checks.

For Watt, the calculation is to cash in when the money is good. A hot pass rush market has made the money really good. This time, Watt may twist Pittsburgh’s arm into getting every dollar he can.