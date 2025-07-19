Fittipaldo: Next Two Drafts ‘Loaded With QBs,’ Including 4–6 Expected First-Rounders In 2026

Despite the all-in approach for the 2025 season by the Pittsburgh Steelers, they managed to do so without sacrificing their prospects of landing a franchise quarterback in next year’s 2026 NFL Draft. GM Omar Khan has repeatedly stated the importance of stacking 2026 picks, and it’s easy to see why, with the QB class projected to be very strong in the first round.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo gave the latest on what he’s hearing about the upcoming quarterback classes.

“If they have a really good year and they qualify for the playoffs, and let’s say they win a game, it’s gonna be hard to trade up from No. 24 or No. 25…But all indications are that there’s gonna be four or five, six quarterbacks drafted in the first round this year,” Fittipaldo said via WMBS Radio’s Sportsline with George Von Benko. “The one thing I’ve been told about not only the ’26 draft, but the ’27 draft, both drafts are really good for quarterbacks.

“GMs and coaches know what’s coming down the line, and it’s not just the ’26 draft. The ’27 draft is loaded with QBs as well. So if you don’t get one in ’26, you could always go get one in ’27.”

The Steelers have clearly oriented themselves towards landing a quarterback in the 2026 draft, but he makes a fair point. The Steelers did everything they could to be competitive in 2025, so chances are they won’t have a very good draft pick to work with in the first round. How the college quarterbacks perform this year and where the Steelers draft in the order will dictate their strategy.

They are currently projected to have 12 total draft picks, including five in the top 100. That should be sufficient ammunition to move up, but moving from No. 25 to the top 10 is much costlier than moving from No. 18 to the top 10. A strong 2027 class opens up options for every QB-needy team in the NFL.

I put together a list of seven teams that could potentially be competing with the Steelers for a first-round quarterback next year. Many will likely be picking higher in the draft order than the Steelers. But some of those teams will maybe conclude that they can hold out for one more season with a loaded 2027 class on the horizon. That could work in the Steelers’ favor.

Our Jonathan Heitritter put together a list of six quarterbacks to watch for the 2026 draft, but some players will inevitably rise while others fall. And not all of them will choose to declare in 2026 if it’s a crowded field with NIL money keeping players in college for longer these days.

Five or six QBs with first-round grades would be ideal for the Steelers and ensure they are able to get one even if they win a playoff game or two with Aaron Rodgers in 2025. Keep in mind that they will be making that selection in Pittsburgh as the city prepares to host the NFL’s biggest offseason event next year.