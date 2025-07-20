Fittipaldo Names Two Positions Steelers Could Still Upgrade

It might not happen anytime soon, but don’t be surprised if the Steelers add some more firepower before the offseason is over.

In a recent episode of Sportsline with WMBS’ George Von Benko, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Steelers reporter Ray Fittipaldo highlighted a few positions the Steelers may look to upgrade before the start of the season.

“I think number one is free safety,” Fittipaldo said. “You trade your starter [in] Minkah Fitzpatrick, and yes, you have someone like Juan Thornhill behind him who has a lot of starting experience, but Juan Thornhill isn’t coming off his best season.”

Free safety appears to be the Steelers’ biggest concern currently. As Fittipaldo explained, after trading Fitzpatrick, the team doesn’t have many options. Right now, Thornhill is penciled in as a starter, and that is less than ideal. He’s coming off possibly his worst NFL season with the Cleveland Browns, looking like more of a fringe third safety than a starter. Still, you have to believe that the Steelers have gotten a good look at Thornhill from being in the same division, so maybe there’s some meat on the bone there.

If the team does decide to add to the room, there are some compelling options in free agency. Justin Simmons is the most notable name of the bunch. At 31 years old, there’s some tread on the tires, but he still provided solid play as a starter in Atlanta last season and would pair give the Steelers a ball-hawking free safety. My preferred choice would be Justin Blackmon. Younger, faster, and better, Blackmon can play both safety spots, opening up some flexibility for the team. Moreover, he’s a sneaky physical player and would pair nicely with DeShon Elliott.

Fittipaldo did list another position the Steelers may look to upgrade.

“Number two is receiver,” he said. “I think right now they could probably get by with DK Metcalf, Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith, and Calvin Austin [III] as your top four targets in that offense. But if one of those other receivers gets hurt, it’s pretty thin behind your top four receiving targets.”

Fittipaldo noted that he “wouldn’t be surprised” if the Steelers targeted a WR2 type with a “little more juice” than what they currently have. If they were to make that type of acquisition, it would almost definitely need to be in a trade. The free agency market for receivers has dried up, which means the Steelers need to play matchmaker with another team. Could that be Jauan Jennings, who is unhappy about his contract situation? Or maybe someone like Romeo Doubs, who has been caught in an overcrowded Packers receivers room? Whatever the answer, the Steelers’ wide receiver room continues to look like it could use a boost.