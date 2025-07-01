Fittipaldo: Chances Of Steelers Adding Another WR ‘Declined’ After Jonnu Smith Acquisition

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a massive trade on Monday. For obvious reasons, Jalen Ramsey’s arrival and the loss of Minkah Fitzpatrick have been massive storylines in the fallout from that move. However, adding Jonnu Smith could be a massive help to the offense. It’s so massive that Steelers’ insider Ray Fittipaldo thinks it could prevent them from adding another receiver this offseason.

“Jonnu Smith can play inside receiver, outside receiver, he can play fullback, and obviously he’s listed as a tight end, so he does that as well,” Fittipaldo said on 93.7 The Fan on Monday. “… I’m not telling you they’re not gonna acquire another receiver now. But I think that likelihood declined with the acquisition of Smith today.”

Ever since George Pickens was sent to the Dallas Cowboys, the lack of a WR2 felt like the biggest hole on the Steelers’ roster. Smith isn’t a prototypical WR2, but he is another pass-catching threat. Considering all the different things Smith can do, Fittipaldo’s point makes sense. Earlier on Monday, Mark Kaboly uttered a similar sentiment to Fittipaldo’s, that the Steelers view Smith as a player who could line up as a receiver, a fullback, and, of course, a tight end.

Looking at the Steelers’ roster, that idea helps the addition make more sense. When reporting a couple of weeks ago suggested that the Steelers had interest in Jonnu Smith, many were scratching their heads. Pittsburgh already has Pat Freiermuth and a third-round draft pick from just a couple of years ago, Darnell Washington. Compared to the lack of depth at receiver, it didn’t make much sense initially.

However, Smith can wear plenty of different hats, which could make him a good fit on the Steelers’ offense. And if the Steelers don’t add another receiver, it does leave more room for players like Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson to make an impact. Each is a young asset with plenty of potential that hasn’t had a chance to fully prove themselves in Pittsburgh. By adding Smith, the Steelers give themselves more pass-catching talent. They also leave room for Austin and Wilson to grow as well.

Whether Jonnu Smith works out or not, he won’t be the main headline regarding this trade. Ramsey and Fitzpatrick will dominate the storylines, with Smith being a nice addition. There’s not really any risk that comes with adding him to the roster. However, he is coming off a career-best season with over 800 receiving yards. If he can find that level of production with Aaron Rodgers this year, maybe the Steelers will not need another receiver, after all.