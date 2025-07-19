Fittipaldo ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ Steelers Will Win 11 Games This Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hell-bent on winning a playoff game this season. Their offseason moves, such as signing QB Aaron Rodgers, trading for WR DK Metcalf, and trading FS Minkah Fitzpatrick for CB Jalen Ramsey and TE Jonnu Smith, show Pittsburgh’s desperation. But even with these moves, there are still many questions about how high Pittsburgh’s ceiling is.

Steelers beat writer Ray Fittipaldo joined WMBS’ Sportsline with George Von Benko today and said he thinks Pittsburgh can secure its highest win total since 2020 because of Rodgers.

“Even when they didn’t have a quarterback like Aaron Rodgers, they always managed to win nine or 10 games and be in the playoff chase, if not, make the playoffs,” said Fittipaldo. “To me, if this works out to any degree, where Aaron and Arthur Smith are on the same page, maybe they can get up to 24, 25 points per game. I think you’re cautiously optimistic that they could get to 11 wins this year.”

Since the 2021 season, Pittsburgh has had a quarterback carousel of mediocre quarterbacks. In 2021, it was Ben Roethlisberger’s last season, during which his physical decline was evident. In 2022 and 2023, the Steelers were starting either Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, or Mason Rudolph, all backups currently. And last season, Pittsburgh had Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. None of those names moved the needle as the Steelers failed to average more than 22.4 points per game. Yet, they still managed to win nine or ten games and make the playoffs in three of those four seasons.

With Rodgers in town, the hope is that he can improve the quarterback play and help the Steelers win a playoff game. Despite a rough year last season where Rodgers and the New York Jets averaged only 19.9 points per game, Pittsburgh is betting that a more stable situation and another year removed from his Achilles surgery will get Rodgers back to his best. While Rodgers indicated that this year will be his last, he isn’t near the physical decline that Roethlisberger was in 2021. Rodgers still has a strong arm and is one of the most cerebral quarterbacks ever. If Pittsburgh’s young offensive line gives Rodgers time, there is a good chance Rodgers’ play significantly improves from last year, where he threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

While the win total would be nice, the goal is to win in the playoffs. But the two go hand-in-hand.

“If they can get to 11 wins, I think they’ll increase their chances of winning that elusive playoff game,” said Fittipaldo.

If Pittsburgh wins 11 games, it has a decent shot at winning the AFC North. Being division champions would be huge, as they would get a home playoff game against a likely weaker team. But even if the Steelers don’t win the division with 11 wins, 11 wins should be enough to get the fifth seed. By doing that, Pittsburgh would likely avoid the buzzsaws of the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens, all teams the Steelers have lost to in the playoffs since 2021.

If the Steelers get an easier draw in the playoffs, they have the talent to win their first playoff game since 2016. But there is a long way to go until January, and the process starts on Wednesday when Rodgers and the Steelers report to training camp in Latrobe, PA.