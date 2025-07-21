Fittipaldo Calls Arthur Smith’s First Season With Steelers ‘A Failure’

The Steelers brought in Arthur Smith to turn their offense around last year, but it’s hard to argue he succeeded. Although the offense had its moments, even with multiple quarterbacks, the numbers are the numbers. The Steelers ran the ball with volume, but without efficiency. Ultimately, they finished in the middle of the pack in most categories.

Though many expect more out of the Steelers and Smith’s offense, exercising caution is not unfair. They ranked 16th in points last year, after all, and just 23rd in total yards. Although they did a solid job protecting the ball, they did little else well. They didn’t sustain drives nor move the ball in chunks—nor, indeed, score with great frequency.

“For me, Arthur Smith, Year 1, in the end, after a good start, it was a failure”, Steelers beat writer Ray Fittipaldo said last night on the #1 Cochran Sports Showdown. “Now he’s starting with a new quarterback, and he’s got to figure out how his targets are gonna be distributed. You’ve got DK Metcalf. Yeah, he’s gonna be your No. 1 receiving target, but after that, how’s it gonna go”?

One can argue that the Steelers didn’t supply Arthur Smith with the tools he needed to be successful last year. Even he admitted earlier this offseason he couldn’t fully run his own scheme, saying he “pivoted”. This offseason, they took significant steps toward building an offense suiting his predilections—but it must work this time.

While the offensive line is being counted upon to grow internally, they have invested resources there. Primarily through the draft, the unit boasts two first-round tackles. At wide receiver, the Steelers acquired DK Metcalf, a model for Arthur Smith No. 1 WRs. Opting not to retain RB Najee Harris, they drafted Kaleb Johnson, a glove-like fit for the offensive coordinator.

Though some may not see it, Arthur Smith is also enthusiastic about working with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He acknowledged that he began building an offense around Rodgers even before he knew for sure he would sign.

Even for a team eyeing a future franchise quarterback in next year’s draft, Arthur Smith has no excuses if the Steelers’ offense fails this year. Barring injuries, of course, he has all the tools that he needs for a major improvement. The only significant question is who the second target is in the passing game.

“Pat Freiermuth, Calvin Austin [III], Jonnu Smith. You’ve got some good names there, but when it comes to bona fide No. 2 receivers, I just don’t know if [Austin is] that at this point in his career”, Fittipaldo said. But historically, Smith’s offenses haven’t leaned into the need for more than one high-volume target. If Metcalf can handle his role and the rest can platoon, it should work.