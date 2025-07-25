First Weekend Of 2025 Training Camp: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

After an eventful offseason, the 2025 NFL season is now finally getting underway. Along with the other 31 teams, training camp has now started for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Camp will last for a couple more weeks, and the Steelers’ preseason slate begins on August 9, when they hit the road to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The final week before camp was relatively quiet. However, as camp got started, there were a few interesting notes to come out. Steelers’ GM Omar Khan mentioned that the team isn’t actively pursuing any extensions. Pittsburgh handed out extensions to multiple players this offseason, notable ones including T.J. Watt, DeShon Elliott and DK Metcalf shortly after completing a trade for him.

Yet, Khan wasn’t as quick to close the door on the idea of adding another safety. Speaking Wednesday, Khan acknowledged the addition of Juan Thornhill, but did say they could “see what else is out there”.

Elsewhere in the AFC North, things don’t seem to be getting better regarding the Cincinnati Bengals and their two contract dilemmas. Trey Hendrickson is currently in Florida, which as you can probably assume, is far away from where the Bengals are hosting training camp. He doesn’t seem to be any closer to a contract extension, and rookie Shemar Stewart remains unsigned as well.

1 – What is your biggest impression after the opening of Training Camp?

2 – Where will Pittsburgh place in the AFC North in 2025 ? First, second, third or fourth?

3 – Do you believe Aaron Rodgers should play in the preseason?

4 – Do you prefer Jalen Ramsey to play cornerback or safety?

5- Which Defensive player makes the roster – DeMarvin Leal or Isaiahh Loudermilk?

Recap: One Week Before 2025 Camp Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

Steelers Depot fans, you brought the heat! With training camp two weeks away, 19 diehards dropped takes for last week’s Friday Night Five Questions. Your answers lit up the board. Here’s last week’s recap.

Q1: Herbig or Sawyer More Defensive Snaps in 2025?

Depot respondents believe Nick Herbig plays more defensive snaps than Jack Sawyer in 2025 by a 14 to 5 vote. Herbig’s extra NFL experience gives him the edge. But Sawyer’s bigger frame “maybe more effective against run later in season,” according to the minority.

Q2: Rodgers O/U 25 TD Passes

In a nearly unanimous vote, Steelers fans see Aaron Rodgers topping 25 TD passes in 2025. Wes Lee pointed out that “1.5 TDs per game is … very achievable.” The key is whether he remains healthy enough to play the entire season.

Q3: Steelers a Top-10 Defense in 2025?

In another 18-1 vote, Steelers fans say Pittsburgh will have a top-10 defense in 2025. “If they want to avoid a losing season they must.” Paul P was the contrarian in these two questions. Perhaps he is using reverse psychology.

Q4: Percent Chance of Steeler Adding Another WR Before Season Starts?

We ranged from a low of 10 to 100 percent certainty that the Steelers will add a WR before the season starts. But the median response was right in the middle at 50 percent. Nick Schultz said, “They have looked at a few options since they last added a receiver. If Gabe Davis gets cleared by seasons start, there is a chance they bring him in.”

Q5: Which Steeler is least likely to make the initial 53-man roster

All five of the players mentioned on the cusp received votes: James Pierre, Mike Robinson, and Cole Holcomb received single votes. Three believe the acquisition of Jonnu Smith pushes Connor Heyward off the roster. But 13 say Cordarrelle Patterson is the least likely due to Pittsburgh acquiring Kenneth Gainwell and Trey Sermon.

Consensus vs. Correct Answers

Questions SD Consensus Correct Answers Herbig or Sawyer More Defensive Snaps? Nick Herbig TBD Aaron Rodgers O/U 25 TD Passes Over TBD Steelers a Top-10 Defense in 2025? Yes TBD Percent Chance Steelers Add a WR Before Week 1 50 TBD Least Likely to Make Roster Cordarrelle Patterson TBD

Final Thoughts

Steelers Depot fans see Herbig and Sawyer vying for defensive snaps. Rodgers completing TD passes perhaps to a new receiver. And the Steelers defense stymieing opposing offenses. Keep those responses flowing!