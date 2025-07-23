‘Felt Like Myself Again’: Troy Fautanu Back To Full Strength From Rookie Knee Injury

Broderick Jones has constantly been labeled the biggest Pittsburgh Steelers’ X factor in 2025, but second-year OT Troy Fautanu carries just as many questions on the other side of the line. A knee injury derailed his rookie season after a promising training camp, but he says he is now back to full strength, per TribLive’s Chris Adamski on X.

“I’ve looked forward to this for a really long time,” Fautanu said of getting back to training camp. “I’m just excited to be back out here, be able to play football again.”

Steelers RT Troy Fautanu is thrilled to be back on the field for a real NFL practice – and that his knee feels 100% after missing most of last season pic.twitter.com/GjnIiCJPbj — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 23, 2025

He admitted during spring practices that he didn’t handle his injury well last season, calling himself his own “biggest enemy”. Once he started accepting his reality and taking things day by day, he was able to progress in his recovery.

Fautanu played in one preseason game and one regular-season game before suffering a season-ending injury in practice. He had been putting impressive technique and movement on tape prior to his injury.

For all athletes, there is a physical side to recovery and a mental side. It sounds like Fautanu was physically back to full strength by the start of spring practices but really regained confidence in himself over the course of OTAs and minicamp.

“The last day of minicamp compared to Day 1 of OTAs, I got a lot of confidence just in being able to know that I have the strength to play football…That’s probably the hardest part,” he said. “Obviously you go through the physical stuff with rehab and stuff, but coming back to play and getting that confidence is difficult.”

By the end of spring practices, Fautanu said he was moving around well and “felt like myself again”.

The Steelers are counting on him in a big way this season. With 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers at quarterback and Jones still trying to live up to his first-round status on the other side, they need Troy Fautanu to live up to the hype. According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo, they were already convinced Fautanu was their best lineman on the team prior to his injury.