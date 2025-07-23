‘Feel Really Good About Where Our Team Is’: Steelers Not Currently Entertaining Extensions, External Additions 

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had quite a busy offseason. Their latest, and potentially last, move involved extending one of their own in T.J. Watt. While Watt isn’t the only player who could have been extended this offseason, it doesn’t seem as if Omar Khan and the front office feel ready to hand out any more extensions at this point. During his press conference at training camp on Wednesday, Khan was asked if any more extensions are on the table.

“In terms of extensions, there’s nothing going on right now,” Khan said. “Could there be a player, maybe, that we think about? Sure. I mean, that option’s still available.”

Khan doesn’t close the door on another possible extension this offseason, but based on his words here, it feels highly unlikely to expect one. We saw how long it took the front office and Watt to come to an agreement on his deal. With training camp beginning, if Khan isn’t working on anything right now that feels like a pretty open and shut case.

One player who could have been in talks for an extension this offseason is George Pickens, but he was traded to the Dallas Cowboys. Another receiver in Calvin Austin III could be a candidate as he heads into his third year. But around the roster in general, the Steelers don’t exactly have a ton of extension-worthy candidates anyway.

One thing Pittsburgh has been busy with is acquiring talent outside of the organization. But Khan seems to be happy with what he has.

“About acquiring other players, I’ll be honest with you,” Khan said. “We made a lot of moves this year, and I feel really good about where our team is right now. So to say we’re out there trying to find someone, that’s not the case.”

If the Steelers were to make an addition, wide receiver or safety would be the prime spots. However, they have reasons to convince themselves they might not need to make an addition at either spot. If Austin and Roman Wilson each step up, along with Jonnu Smith in a WR2 role, they won’t need a receiver as badly. And at safety, Juan Thornhill has played quality football before. Pittsburgh may elect to wait and see how he does to start the year, before bringing in another new face.

Pittsburgh doesn’t have many holes. Omar Khan doesn’t seem to have any extensions to hand out. Thus, it seems all the major moves in quite a busy offseason may be complete.