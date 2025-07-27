FB DJ Thomas-Jones Leaves Training Camp Practice On Cart

Rookie FB DJ Thomas-Jones has exited training camp on a cart, per our Alex Kozora on X. The injury appeared to be a left foot or ankle issue.

Rookie TE DJ Thomas-Jones is exiting on a cart. Left foot/ankle. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/4wLjUKrjTN — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 27, 2025

It is standard procedure to be carted off at Saint Vincent College because it’s such a long walk back to the training room. But he was getting looked at by head trainer Gabe Amponsah for a while before exiting the field.

#Steelers head trainer Gabe Amponsah looking at left ankle/foot of rookie TE DJ Thomas-Jones. pic.twitter.com/eyh8qUMufh — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 27, 2025

Thomas-Jones played fullback at South Alabama and is an intriguing player to watch for the Steelers because of Arthur Smith’s history as an offensive coordinator and his proclivity to utilize the position.

He was a longshot to make the roster, but some have recently predicted him to survive the roster cuts because of his unique skill set. The only other player listed as a fullback on the roster is Connor Heyward, and he is a TE/FB. Thomas-Jones is the only player listed as a pure fullback on the team site, though I think he’s also been lining up as a tight end at camp so far.

Unfortunately for Thomas-Jones, any amount of missed time in this process will set his chances of making the roster back by a good amount.

Mike Tomlin should have an update for Thomas-Jones as well as any other players that sustained injuries today. OT Broderick Jones stopped practicing early, but he wasn’t carted off with what appeared to be a minor issue.

This is the last day of unpadded practice. The Steelers have a day off tomorrow after a stretch of four-straight practices, but will return with full contact and a lot more intensity.