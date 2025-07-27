Troy Fautanu Says Steelers’ Offensive Line Emphasizes Finishing To Offset Lack Of Size

QB Aaron Rodgers is the talk of the town for the Pittsburgh Steelers early in training camp. But for the 2025 Steelers to be successful, their offensive line needs to play well. It has been years since the Steelers had a great offensive line, but this year could be different as Pittsburgh is chock full of young offensive line talent.

One issue that may prevent development is the offensive line’s lack of size. The average height of Pittsburgh’s offensive linemen on the 90-man roster is 6047. The average height for the starting five is even shorter at 6041. That is inherently a disadvantage. However, the coaching staff is combating this disadvantage by emphasizing finishing.

“I feel like something they emphasize a lot is finishing,” RT Troy Fautanu said in an interview posted to Post-Gazette Sports. “Whether or not you’re the biggest, strongest guy out there or not, making sure you are finishing after the whistle, and that has to do with effort only, and that is something that I can control. I can’t control how tall I am. I can’t control how big I am, but I can control who I finish after the play. And that is something we’re going to have to do especially with the size of our o-line being undersized, but it’s something we’re willing to take on.”

While the Steelers may not have the size advantage when it comes to the offensive line, it can be offset by good technique and effort. By finishing on plays, it takes a defender out of the play. It tires defenders out, making their next reps worse. It can be demoralizing. Pittsburgh wants its young offensive line to be nasty. Like Fautanu said, while he can’t control his height, he can control his effort and how nasty he is.

Although having a small offensive line is mostly a disadvantage, there is one advantage: getting out in open space. The smaller size means the offensive line is quicker and can get out into space and into the second level quicker. This could lead to more explosive plays.

When the Steelers take the field in 2025, don’t expect to see a towering offensive line protecting Rodgers. Instead, expect a nasty offensive line that finishes every play and gets out in open space often.