‘F— Outta Here’: Heyward Responds To NFL’s Top 100 Ranking, Knows Players ‘Aren’t Gonna Respect Me’

Coming off a dominant 2024 season that saw him earn a first-team All-Pro accolade and further cement his legacy as a future Hall of Famer, Cameron Heyward should get a great deal of respect from not only the media, but his fellow players as well.
But in the NFL’s Top 100 rankings, which started getting released on June 30, Heyward found himself outside of the top 75, and behind a Steelers teammate in the rankings in linebacker Patrick Queen.
Despite his dominance, Heyward landed at No. 83 overall in the NFL’s Top 100 rankings, which is voted on by NFL players.
On the latest episode of his Not Just Football with Cam Heyward podcast the Steelers captain tried to play it off like he didn’t really care about the rankings. But deep down, it seems like he was offended by the ranking, and rightfully so.
“F*** outta here, man,” Heyward said of his ranking, according to video via the show’s YouTube page. “Players aren’t gonna respect me. I don’t really care.”
The swearing was more directed toward his co-host Hayden Walsh, who slightly teased Heyward for his ranking. But it could have been a clear sign of how he truly feels about the ranking.
Last season Heyward finished with 71 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, and had 11 passes batted down at the line of scrimmage. Those 8.0 sacks were the most for a defensive lineman aged 35 or older since Chicago Bears Hall of Famer Steve McMichael had 10.5 sacks in 1992. Not only was Heyward dominant, he was historic at his age.
Coming off an injury-filled season in 2023 that sapped him of his mobility and ultimately required two surgeries for a groin issue, Heyward came roaring back in 2024. With a new two-year extension in hand and plenty of doubt surrounding him from the fan base, Heyward proved everyone wrong.
From start to finish last season, Heyward showed that when he’s healthy he’s still incredibly powerful in the trenches and arguably the best defensive lineman in football.
Despite that showing, his NFL peers ranked him at just 83rd overall. In Pro Football Focus’ rankings, Heyward landed at No. 30, which is much more respectable. The 83rd overall ranking was a slap in the face. So, too, was his ranking at No. 10 in ESPN’s anonymous survey ranking players at each position. There aren’t two defensive linemen in football better than Heyward, let alone nine.
While he says he doesn’t care, hopefully he uses the slight as fuel. He’s entering his age-36 season, and there are more questions about him and his ability to produce at his age at such a physically demanding position.
Check out the full episode of Not Just Football with Cam Heyward below.