‘F— No’: DeShon Elliott Doesn’t Miss ‘Journeyman’ Label, ‘A Blessing’ To Find Home With Steelers

Don’t ask DeShon Elliott about the journeyman label if you’re not ready for a candid answer, because that’s what you’ll get. Going into his second season with the Steelers, he is grateful to finally have stability after experiencing many trials. Signed as a free agent in March 2024 on a two-year deal, he just signed a two-year extension.

“Honestly, it’s a blessing to be here”, Elliott said, via the Steelers’ website. “I’ve been through a lot of injuries, been a journeyman in this league. God’s blessed me to be able to play here. I appreciate Mike [Tomlin]. I appreciate everybody here. When I came back in the spring, I was like, ‘Wait, I’ve been here before. This is home’”.

Perhaps a reporter misunderstood when Elliott used the journeyman label, because he certainly didn’t invoke it as a positive. When asked if he embraced that label, he responded candidly, and straight from the heart. “Fuck no”, he said, though it appears since the team initially posted the interview, somebody noticed the profanity. The question he answered, and the vulgar first part of his response are now removed. But we have our own records of pretty much everything, so…

“Look, people’s lives go the way they go. There’s ups and downs”, Elliott continued after the question about the journeyman label—after the reporters stopped laughing. “I can’t affect what’s going on in my life at the time. I’m just trying my best. It happened, and now I’m finally somewhere where I’m wanted, where I’m loved, and I love them here. So I’m happy to be here as well”.

DeShon Elliott entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2018. He spent his rookie season on the Reserve/Injured List with a fractured forearm. Six games into his second season, he suffered a knee injury that ended his campaign. Two years later, another season-ending injury—a biceps and pectoral tear—tarnished another chapter in his career.

In the three years since, Elliott has experienced better health but has still missed time. In his first season with the Steelers last year, for example, he missed two games with a hamstring injury. But he had an impressive season, including a career-high 108 tackles, four for loss. He also recorded an interception and two forced fumbles, with three fumble recoveries.

During the season, Elliott admitted to his former Ravens teammate Marlon Humphrey that he wants to retire with the Steelers. Under contract through 2027, he will be on the cusp of 31 the next time he hits free agency.

He’s such a full-blooded Steeler now that he’s bringing his former Ravens along, putting the word in for Chuck Clark. Steelers fans have certainly embraced him, and it probably doesn’t hurt that he’s embraced them, too. That’s not easy for someone to cross the rivalry line and find acceptance on the other side. But even in the purple get-up, he was already a Steeler. He just had to wait.

