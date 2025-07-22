‘Everybody’s Happy Now’: Cam Heyward Reacts To T.J. Watt Extension

After months of talk centered on a potential new contract for star pass rusher T.J. Watt and whether a deal would get done with the Pittsburgh Steeler or if they’d trade him, the two sides came to an agreement last week. Now, Watt is locked in with the Steelers on a three-year, $123 million extension, keeping him in Pittsburgh through the 2028 season.
For team captain and close friend Cameron Heyward, it’s an exciting move.
Hosting the latest episode of his podcast “Not Just Football with Cam Heyward,” he reacted to the news of Watt’s deal, which came just one day after Heyward made a public pitch for Watt during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, stating Watt deserved to get paid.
For Heyward, there was never really a doubt that it would get done, and he’s happy to see his friend get the contract he deserves, keeping him in Pittsburgh.
“No, and with everything that’s gone on, I think I was under the belief that it would get done. That cooler heads would prevail,” Heyward said of Watt’s new deal, according to video via the show’s YouTube page. “I know everybody made a big deal about him throwing up the peace sign in the picture he posted and everybody went to a whirlwind to finally, now we get a picture of him just screaming at a camera and we’re all good.
“So I think everybody’s happy now.”
Things didn’t seem great throughout much of the summer as reports surfaced that Watt was unhappy in contract talks after he posted that picture to Instagram throwing up the peace sign. That one picture led to a great deal of speculation that Watt was maybe threatening to ask out from the only franchise he’s ever know.
There were also reports that the two sides were far apart as late as early last week. Then, just a few days later the two sides hammered out a deal, making him the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history, guaranteeing him $108 million.
All along, indications were that both sides wanted to get a deal done. It just took some time and seemingly had some contentiousness, but in the end it all worked out. Everything else was just noise. As Good Morning Football’s Kyle Brandt said last Friday reacting to the deal, the two sides ultimately got the deal done in silence and dignity, which was very Steeler-like.
Everyone is happy now. The Steelers have their star pass rusher locked up long term once again, while Watt has the deal he was looking for all along. The two sides compromised, and now it’s all about football moving forward.
That’s what has Heyward excited most entering training camp. The players don’t have to answer questions about Watt and his contract, and the focus can be on the field for the Steelers now.
“I think it’s definitely a weight off our shoulders that we don’t have to continue to keep talking about the T.J. saga,” Heyward added. “And it’s not even TJ induced. It’s just media loves to talk about T.J. I love my dude and we want to see him get his money, but how many more questions can anybody answer about it? I’m more excited for a guy like Jack Sawyer to get to know TJ and learn from T.J.
“Then you have Alex [Highsmith] and [Nick] Herbig. So, like really working on that rotation of them, and I just think it makes our team a lot better.”
Having T.J. Watt on the field makes the Steelers a whole lot better indeed. Now, all the pieces are in place defensively to have a great defense this season. It’s all ball now in training camp. There’s no drama, no over-arching storyline. For the first time in a few years, that has to be refreshing for the Steelers.
It sure seems like it is for Heyward.
Check out the full episode of “Not Just Football with Cam Heyward” below.