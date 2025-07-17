ESPN Panel Fully Endorses Watt Extension: ‘This Is A Great Deal’

Immediately reacting to the news of T.J. Watt’s record-breaking contract extension he’s set to sign, an ESPN panel gave the move two thumbs up. Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum and former player Sam Acho agreed that the Pittsburgh Steelers paying Watt was the right thing to do.

“This is a great deal for T.J. Watt,” Tannenbaum said on NFL Live Thursday. “There is a 0.0-percent chance he wasn’t gonna be there. You don’t go out and give DK Metcalf $35 million a year and give up a second-round pick, go sign Aaron Rodgers not to have T.J. Watt there.”

Trade rumors about Watt perked up over the past week but there was never any indication the Steelers were seriously shopping him, if they were at all. Clearly, Pittsburgh had a directive to get the deal done a lot sooner than 2021’s slog of negotiations, the team and Watt not reaching an extension until literal days before the regular season started. Now, Watt avoids potential messiness of a hold-out or hold-in and the training camp storylines that would’ve accompanied it.

Pittsburgh isn’t putting all its chips on winning in 2025. But the Steelers have been aggressive about winning now. Adding CBs Darius Slay and Jalen Ramsey along with QB Aaron Rodgers are moves meant to win in the short term, attempting to maximize and capitalize on a talented and stout defense. To win with defensive pillars like Watt, who has yet to win a postseason game in his eight NFL seasons. Making those moves only to trade Watt wasn’t logical.

“From a locker room perspective, he had to be there,” Tannenbaum said. “He’s a glue guy. I’m glad they rewarded him.”

Watt is a captain and leader no one in the Steelers’ locker room wanted to see traded. Especially DL Cam Heyward, who joked in regard to GM Omar Khan that a trade shouldn’t even be considered. A tone-setter who plays the run and pass with equal intensity, Watt remains one of the NFL’s best players. He will, however, have to put aside his slow 2024 finish and recapture his play from earlier and previous seasons.

Acho agreed with Tannenbaum’s sentiments.

“From a culture perspective, but also from a production perspective,” Acho said. “He’s played eight years in the NFL. Seven-time Pro Bowler, four-time first-team All-Pro. Has led the NFL in sacks multiple times. Led the NFL in forced fumbles multiple times.”

Since being drafted in 2017, no NFL player has more sacks (108) or forced fumbles (33) than Watt. Last year, he became the second-fastest player to 100 career sacks. Legend Reggie White was the only one who did it faster.

Not even 31, Watt has a first-ballot Hall of Fame resume, and the Steelers are betting he’s far from slowing down. Pittsburgh’s had a controversial offseason but extending Watt is a move most, Tannenbaum and Acho included, agree was the best thing to do.