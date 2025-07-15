ESPN Insider Has ‘So Many Questions’ About Steelers: ‘A Lot Of Them Are Negative’

The Pittsburgh Steelers weren’t shy about making big moves this offseason. Change needed and change made to try and break the team’s postseason slump. But all the roster shuffling creates its own sets of questions, leading ESPN analyst and insider Dan Graziano to wonder if it’ll all truly work.

“This is a series of questions I’ve lumped together under the headline of Steelers shenanigans,” Graziano said Tuesday on ESPN’s Get Up. “Everything that’s going on, is T.J. Watt gonna be there? Is he gonna get a new contract? Is that situation gonna get ugly? How is Aaron Rodgers behaving himself? How is his health? How’s the running game coming together around a rookie, the offensive line? Look any better?”

Graziano hits the key points worth examining once the team reports to training camp next Wednesday and holds its first practice the following day. Watt is the No. 1 storyline, still without a contract and near-guaranteed not to practice until he receives one. Even a true hold out can’t be discounted after Watt skipped the Steelers’ mandatory minicamp last month.

Rodgers will “behave” in training camp but how he assimilates into the offense will be critical. Set to take team reps for the first time after being limited to just individual work during spring practices, camp will be the first chance to evaluate Rodgers in a Steelers uniform. Of course, what he does in the regular season and hopefully playoffs matters more but the time in Latrobe will begin writing his final NFL chapter.

Several rookies are expected to make an immediate impact. First-round selection DL Derrick Harmon will start in base packages and see heavy rotational snaps in nickel and dime. Third-round RB Kaleb Johnson is a strong scheme fit and will split time with Jaylen Warren out of the gate. And EDGE Jack Sawyer rounds out a strong pass rush to give Pittsburgh depth the team has rarely enjoyed. Though there it has no rookies, a young Steelers offensive line could determine if the year is a success or failure.

“There are so many questions about the Pittsburgh Steelers that they have to start answering come training camp,” Graziano said. “I think there’s a lot of different ways this could go. And a lot of them are negative.”

Pittsburgh is banking on individual talent shining through and becoming force multipliers. Rodgers, WR DK Metcalf, CB Jalen Ramsey making others around them better. But teams that have looked good “on paper” have disappointed before and the Steelers made big changes a year ago only to replicate the same results as before. Pittsburgh could shift things in the right direction and pick up a playoff win. Or it could all fall apart to crash and burn.