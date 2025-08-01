Article

‘Entering Conversation Of One Of The Greatest Pass Rushers’: Watt Destined For Hall Of Fame, CBS Sports Says

Posted on
Watt Steelers Hall of Fame

Not only is star outside linebacker T.J. Watt putting himself in the discussion of the greatest defensive player in Pittsburgh Steelers history, he’s also putting himself in the debate among the best pass rushers in NFL history.

With one Defensive Player of the Year award under his belt, multiple All-Pros and Pro Bowl nods, and 108 career sacks and counting, Watt is on a historic pace.

That’s why CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr believes Watt is among 12 current players in the NFL today who are locks for enshrinement in the hallowed halls of Canton at the Pro Football Hall of Fame when it’s all said and done.

Watt was one of just four defensive players Kerr highlighted, along with Cleveland’s Myles Garrett, Washington’s Bobby Wagner, and Washington’s Von Miller.

“T.J. Watt is entering the conversation of one of the greatest pass rushers in NFL history,” Kerr writes regarding Watt. “He tied Michael Strahan for the most sacks in a single season (22.5, 2021) and has 108.0 sacks in 121 career games. Watt is the first player since 1982, when the individual sack became an official statistic, to lead the league in sacks three times (2020, 2021 and 2023). His 0.89 sacks per game are the best in NFL history.

“Watt is the third player in NFL history with at least 14.5 sacks in three consecutive seasons (2019-2021), joining Jared Allen (2007-2009) and Reggie White (1986-1988), and he has been selected as a first-team All-Pro four times. He just turned 30 last season, too.”

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top