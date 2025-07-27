Eliminating ‘Happy Feet’ Main Thing Troy Fautanu Working On With Steelers OL Coach Pat Meyer

Last year, the Pittsburgh Steelers spent their first-round pick on offensive lineman Troy Fautanu. While there was a lot of excitement around Fautanu leading up to the season, he didn’t see much actual NFL action due to a knee injury. However, he’s healthy now and he figures to be the Steelers’ starting right tackle. Unfortunately, because Fautanu was robbed of much of his rookie season, he might face a steep learning curve. He recently explained what the biggest thing that Steelers offensive line coach Pat Meyer is working on with him.

“Settling in, my feet especially,” Fautanu said Sunday via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s YouTube channel. “Obviously, missed a lot of reps, so being back, I think I’ve got some happy feet. Just moving them just to move them. That’s about it.

“I think once my feet are good, usually everything else is good,” he added. “There’s reps here or there, depending on who I’m blocking or who’s rushing against me, things can get a little crazy just because I’m trying to get back into that rhythm. But once I do, I’m starting to feel better, especially going into pads.”

In his limited action last year, Fautanu looked serviceable. Right before he got injured, he took the starting right tackle spot from Broderick Jones. However, early in the process, he expressed some difficulty switching from left to right tackle because of the change in footwork.

While it sounds like this isn’t the same problem, it’s an example of Fautanu continuing to hone that aspect of his game. However, he doesn’t sound too concerned about it. It makes sense that he’d need to get his feet back into a rhythm after missing most of last year. For a young offensive tackle, those were valuable reps.

Thankfully, Fautanu is totally healthy now, and there are no questions about where he could play or his status as a starter. He can focus entirely on improving himself.

The Steelers will need him to show growth, too. This offseason, they made several moves trying to position themselves as Super Bowl contenders. That included signing Aaron Rodgers, a 41-year-old quarterback. If the Steelers want any chance at competing, they’ll need to keep him upright. As one of their starting tackles, that puts a lot of pressure on Fautanu’s shoulders.

With the pads set to come on in a few days, it should be easier to gauge what level Fautanu is at coming back from his injury. Monitoring his feet should be key. We’ll see if he and Meyer work that kink out of his game before the real bullets start to fly.