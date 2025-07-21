Dulac: Jonnu Smith Trade ‘Slowed’ Steelers’ Search For WR (But Didn’t Stop It)

It feels like the Pittsburgh Steelers have been searching for a No. 2 WR forever with much of the last two offseasons spent speculating about them adding one. But their recent trade with the Miami Dolphins that brought them TE Jonnu Smith helped alleviate some of that concern. Did his acquisition effectively end the Steelers’ search for another receiver?

“I think at best it slowed it down because they figure they can line him [up], flex him [out] and serve as another quote wide receiver,” Dulac said Monday via 102.5 DVE’s Morning Show with Randy Baumann. “So yeah, I don’t know. They signed Robert Woods, is that Allen Robinson [II]? Training camp and the preseason will speak as to whether that is what they think is good going on. Because always by the end of training camp they decide, ‘Do we still have a hole or a weakness somewhere?'”

Pittsburgh found out last year what waiting until the end of camp can get you. In last year’s cast, they were all-in on a trade for Brandon Aiyuk and came up short. There weren’t any serviceable backup plans on the veteran market when that fell through and the WR2 position became a thorn in the Steelers’ side later in the season.

If the Steelers do realize they have a need, it would be best for them to get aggressive now, or within the first week of camp. Amari Cooper, Keenan Allen and Gabe Davis are still available, but that won’t last long once injuries start piling up around the league.

The Steelers had Davis in for a visit earlier this offseason, but he was reportedly still working his way back from a knee injury suffered last November. As of late June, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Davis remains an option for the Steelers. Since he’s already been to Pittsburgh for a visit, he’s likely the frontrunner if the team decides to pull the trigger on upgrading its WR room.

Free agent WR Gabe Davis still an option for Steelers on offense, too. He really enjoyed his visit there. Though he could take his time to sign, possibly closer to training camp. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 30, 2025

Would Davis even be an upgrade? I think that’s a fair question to ask given his lackluster performance in Jacksonville last year. Before his injury, he had just 20 receptions on 42 targets for 239 yards and two touchdowns. The Steelers can get that kind of WR3 production from Roman Wilson or maybe even Robert Woods. Signing him could edge Woods off the roster altogether.