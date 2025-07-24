Dulac Explains Steelers’ Secondary Plans In Base Defense

Base defense isn’t dead in the NFL, especially with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it’s certainly not the dominant personnel package on the majority of downs like it used to be. But the Steelers have an interesting challenge to figure out this season with their base personnel. Who is the odd man out in the secondary after the addition of Jalen Ramsey?

“[Juan] Thornhill will be a fit in the team’s nickel and dime defenses,” Dulac wrote in his Steelers chat via Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “But when they have just four secondary players on the field, it will always be [Joey] Porter [Jr.], [Darius] Slay, Ramsey and [DeShon] Elliott. Ramsey will be used at a variety of positions.”

Mike Tomlin made it clear that the Steelers will have Ramsey, Porter and Slay on the field together as much as possible. That would include base personnel at the expense of one of the safeties. Thornhill might be the odd man out in those situations with DeShon Elliott the every-down safety. But Tomlin also said he isn’t worried about labeling these players in the secondary, hinting that they will each be wearing multiple different hats this season.

Opposing offensive coordinators and quarterbacks could have a heck of a task ahead of them when facing the Steelers. The prep work will be tedious and figuring things out pre-snap could prove to be confusing. That is what the Steelers are probably counting on. Maybe Ramsey and Slay both get some work at safety in base packages depending on the matchups the Steelers want to exploit.

As for Thornhill, he told reporters yesterday that he was brought in to take away the deep ball. The vast majority of his experience has come at free safety, so expect him to play there in sub-packages most of the time.

When Ramsey was asked where he’d be playing he didn’t let much information out, but that should make itself apparent over the next few weeks of training camp. The Steelers had him as their No. 1-rated safety and corner in the 2016 NFL Draft, so I fully expect them to move him around as a chess piece. And the shuffling will only get more robust and complex in sub-packages with who they rotate in and out of the slot.