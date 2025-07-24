Dulac Doubles Down On Prediction Steelers Won’t Bring Back RB Jaylen Warren In 2026

The Pittsburgh Steelers have undergone a lot of turnover this offseason. That includes some significant changes to their backfield. For the past four years, Najee Harris has held down their starting spot, but he left them for the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason. That leaves Jaylen Warren as the longest-tenured Steelers running back currently on the team. However, according to Steelers insider Gerry Dulac, Warren might not have a long-term future in Pittsburgh.

“Obviously, they’ll want Kaleb Johnson, as soon as he’s ready, even if he’s not ready, to get into that ball game and get some time,” Dulac said Wednesday on The Steven Jones Show. “Eventually, by next year, Jaylen Warren was just a one-year tender. They’ll let him go after this year, and Kaleb Johnson will be their running back.”

Warren has been with the Steelers since 2022. Coming in as an undrafted free agent, he’s made a significant impact. While he hasn’t been their starter, Warren has been a valuable weapon for the Steelers’ offense. In 15 games last year, he accumulated over 800 yards from scrimmage, being a sparkplug for the Steelers at times.

This season, Warren figures to take a larger role in the Steelers’ offense. They drafted Johnson in the third round, and he’ll likely eventually take over as their starter, but it’s unclear when that will happen. Until that point, the Steelers could operate with more of a running-back-by-committee approach.

However, Warren is scheduled to be a free agent after this season. If Dulac is correct, then the Steelers intend not to retain Warren. That would be unfortunate, given the way Warren has grown as a player in Pittsburgh, but it makes sense.

In today’s NFL, teams are much less willing to pay running backs. That position is not known for its longevity. Therefore, many running backs walk in free agency, with teams opting to replace them with cheaper options. That’s what happened with the Steelers and Harris this offseason. He was a solid player, but they didn’t want to pay him.

Warren could be in for something similar next offseason. Johnson will likely be the future of the Steelers’ backfield. Things could always change, with the next offseason still very far away. However, at the moment, Steelers fans might not want to get too attached to Warren.