‘Dude Is A Football Player’: Jalen Ramsey Has ‘Stood Out’ In Training Camp For Cam Heyward

It’s been just four days of training camp practices at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, and pads have not come on (yet), but new Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Jalen Ramsey is drawing quite a bit of positive attention.
After being acquired June 30 in a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins, Ramsey has hit the ground running with the Steelers. Though his true position in the secondary is unclear at this time, the Steelers are tapping into his versatility early in training camp, moving the seven-time Pro Bowler all over the place.
So far, Ramsey has lined up as the slot cornerback, on the boundary, and has logged some snaps at safety. He also had his first interception of training camp Saturday against new Steelers starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers. According to Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora, Ramsey came down and jumped the pass, picking it off in eye-opening fashion.
For defensive captain Cameron Heyward, Ramsey’s performance so far in training camp has been noteworthy. On the latest episode of his Not Just Football with Cam Heyward podcast, the first-team All-Pro defensive linemen spoke glowing about his new teammate.
“Looking after that play, the one thing that was kind of cool, just rewatching that play was Jalen Ramsey. His disguise and the way he was able to show zone to man, like that is a very underrated skill in our league,” Heyward said, according to video via the show’s YouTube page. “And I don’t think we give enough credit that guys of DBs who can disguise and mess with a quarterback. Jalen’s at the top of the list of that. And I will say in these practices without pads, Jalen has really stood out for how he can diagnose plays, how he can take different jobs, whether it’s playing nickel, playing safety playing corner.
“The dude is a football player, and I’m very excited to see what he is gonna do in the future.”
That versatility was a key reason why the Steelers were aggressive in pursuit of him this offseason. Having that type of chess piece that can line up in different spots on every snap and still play at a high level is rare, but the Steelers believe they have that with Ramsey.
In his career he’s played a significant number of snaps as the outside corner, racking up 6,387 at the position. But he also has experience in the slot, too, with 1,235 snaps, and another 660 snaps in the box. Not to mention, he has 125 career snaps at free safety.
Throughout his career he’s been able to move all over. Early in his tenure in Jacksonville, he played primarily at cornerback and traveled with the team’s No. 1 receivers, taking away one side of the field. In Los Angeles, he moved around more and played in the slot, helping the Rams win the Super Bowl.
Since then, he’s been that piece that can line up all over and is a master at disguising his role on each play, giving one look pre-snap before playing another after the snap.
The Steelers haven’t had that since the Troy Polamalu days. For as great as Minkah Fitzpatrick was during his great run with the Steelers, he wasn’t someone who would move all over. Now, the Steelers are getting back to that with Ramsey, and he’s drawing quite a bit of praise already.
With Ramsey moving around and the Steelers giving different looks defensively up front with outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, it appears that Pittsburgh is going to change things up this year under coordinator Teryl Austin and get back to its aggressive, attacking ways.
