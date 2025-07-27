Donte Kent Taps Into Wrestling Background As He Grapples For Roster Spot

Typically when it comes to the game of football, a wrestling background is believed to significantly help the big men up front on both sides of the football, that being offensive and defensive linemen. Leverage, hand placement and hand fighting are huge in wrestling, and all translate to the football field.

The Steelers have seemingly placed an emphasis on that wrestling background in the trenches in recent years. Just last year in the 2024 NFL Draft, center Zach Frazier, linebacker Payton Wilson and defensive lineman Logan Lee all had a wrestling background.

That helped Frazier and Wilson have strong rookie seasons and emerge as impact players for the Steelers.

Now, diminutive rookie slot cornerback Donte Kent is aiming to utilize his own wrestling background to help him carve out a role with the Steelers.

Speaking with College2Pro.com’s Bo Marchionte from training camp in Latrobe, Kent revealed his wrestling background and how that is going to help him compete for a roster spot this summer.

“I also grew up a wrestler as well,” Kent told Marchionte, discussing his aggressiveness and physical toughness. “Yeah, that plays a lot into it.”

The Harrisburg, Pa., native comes in a bit undersized at 5102, 189 pounds, but he brings an intriguing level of toughness and a real fight to the position. Growing up with three older brothers will help shape and harden anyone, and that’s the case with Kent.

“I think that just comes from how I grew up,” Kent added regarding his toughness, according to Marchionte. “Three older brothers. I’m the baby of them all. You had to learn to grow up quick. They were rough on me, tough on me, man. Still got that toughness in me [to] this day.”

Having that wrestling background helps him on the field, too. He’s on the smaller side, but he’s a feisty player who is a willing tackler. Throughout his tape from Central Michigan, which Jonathan Heitritter highlighted in his scouting report, Kent is a willing tackler, one who comes downhill with speed and aggression.

He’s unafraid to stick his face in there and make a play. In wrestling, leverage is huge. Low man wins, just like in football. He might be small, but Kent has great leverage when it comes to tackling, which allows him to be successful in that department.

It’s what he needs to tap into to help him make the Steelers’ roster, whether that’s as a slot cornerback, gunner on special teams, or kick and punt coverage. He’s going to need to make plays, and not just when the ball is in his hands as a returner, either.

So far, he’s making some plays. On Saturday, Kent picked off quarterback Skylar Thompson for his first interception of training camp. As Alex Kozora noted in his Day 3 training camp diary, Kent is working hard to make splash plays.

It’s starting to show. Hopefully it can continue when the pads come on Tuesday, and he can really tap into that wrestling background to get a leg up in the cornerback room.