‘Don’t Think The Steelers Fear Our Defense’: Humphrey Wants To Make Ravens Scary Again

Both the Ravens and Steelers were synonymous with defense for years. The current defenders on both sides of that rivalry want to bring back that identity, which they know has slipped. Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey spoke frankly about it at the start of training camp, via the team’s website.

“When I first got here, obviously the Ravens’ defense, I felt like teams feared what we did”, Humphrey said. “Now, we are trying to get that back, but I mean I don’t think the Bengals fear our defense. I don’t think the Steelers fear our defense. So those expectations, when it’s in your own division, people kind of like, ‘Sweet, we play the Ravens’”.

Humphrey is one of the Ravens’ most vocal spokesmen, and he has voiced their frustrations about the Steelers over the years. In recent seasons, the Steelers had a clear leg up on the Ravens, winning nine out of 10 games. Baltimore has claimed the last two, however, including a 28-14 playoff victory last season.

Last season, the Ravens finished ninth in points allowed and 10th in yards, the Steelers finishing eighth and 12th, respectively. Both are vying to be a top-five unit, if not the best in the NFL. And both have continued to stock up this offseason, particularly Pittsburgh.

Since last season, the Steelers drafted DL Derrick Harmon in the first round and OLB Jack Sawyer in the fourth. They signed CB Darius Slay in free agency and traded for CB Jalen Ramsey. While they traded Minkah Fitzpatrick, they added Juan Thornhill and now Chuck Clark. The Ravens also invested big on defense, including first- and second-round picks Malaki Starks and Mike Green.

Baltimore found its defense in somewhat of a crisis last season prior to a midseason turnaround. At the time, many questioned young DC Zac Orr, a former Ravens starting inside linebacker. While they brought in Chuck Pagano, Pagano was the first to credit Orr for authoring the turnaround. In their first five games after a late bye, they held their opponents to 17 points or less—including the Steelers twice.

Even when the Steelers beat the Ravens earlier that season, it was by a score of 18-16. Baltimore was heading in the right direction but couldn’t stop the Buffalo Bills. The Steelers, however, trended in the wrong direction at the end of last season.

I don’t expect that many teams watch the end of last season’s tape and say they fear the Steelers’ defense. The Ravens, frankly, have a better case for that at the moment. But both teams believe they have made the necessary adjustments to bring their defense back to the glory days. Or at least as close as can be in an era when the rules are less conducive to defensive dominance.