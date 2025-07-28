Don’t Read Into Dylan Cook’s First-Team Snaps, Mike Tomlin Says

Dylan Cook got an opportunity to run with the Steelers’ first-team, but don’t read into it, HC Mike Tomlin warns. With Broderick Jones exiting practice due to a soft tissue injury, Cook stepped in at left tackle. The head coach, however, downplayed the significance of his ascension as meaning anything beyond that particular day and circumstance.

“We’re just acclimating”, Tomlin said of Cook assuming Jones’ snaps at left tackle, via the Steelers’ website. “Certainly, he’s a veteran guy that’s been around and has served in that capacity before. But I’m not assuming anything at this juncture at this early stage of development regarding specific roles and specialization”.

Once upon a time, Dylan Cook seemed like the potential next diamond in the rough. A former college free agent, he turned heads in training camp in 2023. Although he did not play that season, a mainstay on the inactive list, he remained on the roster.

Many Steelers fans hoped Cook was a lineman the Steelers could develop over time, but he took a step back a year ago. In August, the Steelers placed him on the Reserve/Injured List. A day after activating him on October 30, they released him, but re-signed him to the practice squad shortly thereafter.

There he remained for the rest of the 2024 season, and the Steelers re-signed him on a Reserve/Future contract. Later in the offseason, they also re-signed T Calvin Anderson on a two-year, $4 million contract. While not a substantial sum—the deal included $830,000 guaranteed—it seemed to indicate the expectation he would be the swing tackle. But is there still a chance for Dylan Cook to push his way in?

As for why Cook assumed Jones’ spot yesterday and not Anderson, the reason is likely fairly simple. Our eyes on practice, Alex Kozora, wrote the following in his practice report yesterday:

Might wonder why Dylan Cook and not Calvin Anderson was next man up at left tackle for Broderick Jones today. But that’s probably because Cook entered practice as the day’s backup left tackle. Instead of switching back, the Steelers kept lines the same and just gave Cook first- and second-team reps. This isn’t a game so there’s no obligation to get your “best/top” guy out there. And Calvin Anderson needs right tackle work should he be the swing player.

Still, it’s fair to wonder whether there is a competition for the swing tackle job, and how open it is. Calvin Anderson is a five-year NFL veteran who has over 900 snaps under his belt. Dylan Cook has technically accrued a season or two, but he has never played a single snap yet.

Right now, with line depth somewhat thin, there is likely room for both Cook and Anderson on the 53-man roster. One of them, however, will likely be the swing tackle, the other inactive. With Ryan McCollum the backup center and Spencer Anderson the backup guard, there is only room for one more. And they could be battling Max Scharping as well, who has five-position flexibility.