‘Don’t Be Soft’: Robert Woods Has Message For Steelers WRs As The Hitting Starts

The Steelers signed Robert Woods not just to be the elder statesman of their wide receiver room, but also the tone-setter. Aiming to instill a physical presence in his peers, he had a message for the group on the first day in pads during training camp. He had to figure out how to translate that for public consumption but eventually found the words.

“Don’t be soft. I would like to say it in other words. But ‘Don’t be soft’ is the main thing I would say”, Woods told Steelers reporters, via the team’s website. “Go out there and be physical. Obviously, the defense is gonna be hyped and the safeties are gonna feel like they’re doing something. But don’t ever turn anything down”.

On paper, the Steelers seem to have one of their most physical wide receiver rooms in recent memory. There is the freak of nature at the top in DK Metcalf, well capable of bowling people around. What those like Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson lack in size, they make up for in want-to. And then, of course, there’s the dirtbag himself, Ben Skowronek, a designated blocking receiver. Robert Woods calls them a grimy, declaring him the grimiest of all.

Of course, the Steelers’ first practice in pads turned out to be a washout, forcing them to move indoors. I would imagine they kept the pads on, even if they had to alter their plans. The Steelers plan for their wide receivers to be a big part of the run-blocking game this year. That’s part of the reason they brought in a guy like Woods, though his actual role is to be determined.

The Steelers ranked fourth in rushing attempts last season, but 11th in yards and 25th in yards per carry. In other words, while they had the will, they couldn’t quite find the way. With changes made in every aspect of the running game, they hope for much better this season. The Ravens prioritize run-blocking with their receivers, and with signings like Robert Woods, the Steelers are trying to do the same this time around.

The most significant change is at running back where Kaleb Johnson is in and Najee Harris is out. As is Cordarrelle Patterson, with Kenneth Gainwell now in his place. The offensive line is projected to remain largely as the Steelers intended last season, minus Dan Moore Jr. They also have plenty of skill players who can block. Aside from receivers like Woods and Skowronek, they have TE Darnell Washington for that assignment.

Through the acclimation period of training camp, the defense has been the more aggressive, more physical unit. You’d think the donning of pads would favor the defense even more. Robert Woods wants his Steelers receivers to meet that challenge head on, though, and put their money where their mouthpiece is.