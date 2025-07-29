Does Beanie Bishop Jr. Still Have A Place In Steelers’ Secondary?

Does Beanie Bishop Jr. still have a place in the Steelers’ secondary?

Last season, Beanie Bishop Jr. opened the season as the Steelers’ starting nickel, but will he even have a roster spot this year? With the recent additions of Jalen Ramsey and Chuck Clark, the secondary room is crowding quickly. Many have already speculated that Bishop will finish on the outside looking in, but is that the case?

More importantly, how much control does he have over his own fate in this regard? Can he simply play his way onto the roster, or is he facing a legitimate numbers crunch beyond his reach? Certainly, the Steelers have a number of defensive backs they want to keep—but don’t they want him too?

Let’s first take inventory of the group, starting with the cornerbacks. Joey Porter Jr., Darius Slay, and Jalen Ramsey are your nucleus, the ones who will always be on the field. Ramsey’s addition essentially eliminated any chance of Bishop playing much, if at all.

Behind those three are Cory Trice Jr., Brandin Echols, and James Pierre among those with a legitimate shot, plus Bishop. At safety, there is DeShon Elliott, Juan Thornhill, Chuck Clark, and Miles Killebrew, plus Sebastian Castro and Quindell Johnson hoping to play spoiler for somebody.

Add the most plausible names up, and you get 10: Porter, Slay, Ramsey, Trice, Echols, Pierre, Elliott, Thornhill, Killebrew, and Clark. Either Beanie Bishop has to unseat, presumably, Pierre, or he has to convince the Steelers to carry 11 defensive backs.

Either scenario, I believe, is well within the realm of plausibility. Beanie Bishop did play 175 snaps on special teams last year, so he could expand his role there. Indeed, he already did, playing more on special teams in the second half of last season when his defensive playing time decreased.

In order to truly gauge his roster odds, it would be wise to monitor Bishop’s special teams usage this offseason. If he picks up additional snaps, works on more units, he’ll have a legitimate opportunity. With Echols potentially replacing Pierre as a primary gunner, it may come down to that. And chances are, the Steelers would have little difficulty putting Pierre on the practice squad.

The Steelers are rebuilding, or reloading, whatever they feel the need to call it, after another disappointment last season. Though they limped into the playoffs, they once again embarrassed themselves therein.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. While they made a lot of moves, they have to put the pieces together. The 2025 NFL Draft class could play a big role, but veteran additions will be paramount.

But we still have a long training camp ahead for Steelers football. We survived the Aaron Rodgers situation and moved on to other things–other dramas sometimes. Now it’s about evaluating the roster in place and filling holes as we go.