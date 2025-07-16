Do Steelers View Juan Thornhill As Starter?

Do the Steelers view Juan Thornhill as a starter following the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade?

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin invoked the name of Juan Thornhill earlier this year when questioned about the team’s safety depth. The question implied that they lacked depth—but now they have even less, at least in theory. The equation changes entirely if the Steelers move Jalen Ramsey to a full-time safety position.

Otherwise, the Steelers either need to mix and match, bring someone else in, or trust in Juan Thornhill. While he has plenty of starting experience in the NFL, he hasn’t had the best of times lately. After all, the Cleveland Browns released him two years into a handsome three-year contract. While injuries limited his contributions, he also didn’t look like the same player who patrolled Kansas City’s secondary.

In Pittsburgh, Minkah Fitzpatrick didn’t look like his former self, either, providing the impetus to move on. But the question remains, move on to what? Perhaps the Steelers have a plan, but we are not, as yet, privy to it, and where Thornhill fits in.

The Steelers might be feeling lucky after hitting on DeShon Elliott last year in free agency, but can they strike twice with Thornhill? He has never been a big impact player throughout his career. As a rookie, he recorded three interceptions, and managed it again three years later. In his other four seasons combined, he has just two interceptions. For his six-year career, he has 24 passes defensed, nine of which came in 2022.

During his two years in Cleveland, Juan Thornhill played in 22 games, never intercepting a pass or forcing a fumble. He did not recover a fumble or record a sack, and registered one tackle for loss. Somehow, he only managed four passe defensed combined.

If this is their plan at safety going into the season, they are obviously counting on him rediscovering his form. While the Steelers only signed Thornhill for $3 million, salary is irrelevant if you’re starting. Are they trusting that his injuries are what hindered his performance the past two years? Or perhaps he will only play safety in certain packages, which Jalen Ramsey or someone else there otherwise.

