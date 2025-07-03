Do Steelers Even Need Another Wide Receiver With Jonnu Smith?

Do the Steelers even need another wide receiver after the Jonnu Smith trade?

The Steelers don’t have a clear picture of who their other starting wide receiver is—but they have Jonnu Smith. At this rate, that may be just as good, paired already with Pat Freiermuth at tight end. Between DK Metcalf, Freiermuth, Smith, and the running backs, is another starting wide receiver some kind of imperative?

The Steelers have high praise for two of their younger wide receivers, Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson. Under different circumstances, that would be woefully inefficient. But for a team that wants to run the ball and has three legitimate tight ends and a full complement in the backfield, that changes the dynamics more than a little bit.

At least one reporter has suggested that Jonnu Smith could even function as the Steelers’ slot receiver. He certainly spends a good amount of time aligned in the slot or even out wide, so it’s not some crazy idea pulled out of the ether. They are obviously going to use a lot of 12 personnel, and even 13 personnel. Chances are, they will spend more time with multiple tight ends on the field than anyone else in the NFL.

Now, this doesn’t mean the Steelers won’t add another wide receiver, like Gabe Davis once he is healthy. Given his contract situation making him affordable, it would actually be foolish not to sign him, just for depth alone. But even if they were to sign him, would he play more than Jonnu Smith? They’re paying him $12 million, apparently, coming off a big season.

I think every Steelers fan knows at this point that OC Arthur Smith has a strong affinity for tight ends. He also loves to run the ball, and Steelers wide receivers need to be prepared to throw a block. But you still need wide receivers, and not all situations are most proper for a “heavy” look.

The question is how strongly the Steelers feel about the wide receiver options they do have behind DK Metcalf. If they round out the room with Austin, Wilson, Davis, Robert Woods, and Ben Skowronek, is that it? And who would even emerge as the other starting wide receiver within that group. The assumption would be Davis just for seniority, but they drafted Wilson to play.

The Steelers are rebuilding, or reloading, whatever they feel the need to call it, after another disappointment last season. Though they limped into the playoffs, they once again embarrassed themselves therein.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. While they ultimately traded George Pickens, they have other decisions to make. The 2025 NFL Draft class is now behind us, so most of the roster construction is complete.

But we still have a long offseason ahead for Steelers football, or football in shorts. At least we can finally put the Aaron Rodgers situation to bed and move on to other things. Now it’s about evaluating the roster in place and filling holes as we go.