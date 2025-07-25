DK Metcalf Eager To Teach, Learn From ‘Great Young Player’ In Joey Porter Jr.

DK Metcalf and Joey Porter Jr. squared off at Steelers training camp yesterday, and both are expecting many more battles. While Pittsburgh added some high-profile cornerbacks this offseason, Porter will see his share of top assignments. On the Steelers’ roster, Metcalf is clearly the top assignment—and good preparation for the Bengals talented wide receivers.

Asked about going up against Porter yesterday, Metcalf said, “He’s a great young player. I’m looking forward to the matchups we’ll continue to have”, via the Steelers’ website. “But I think he’s a very good player, and I’m gonna try to sharpen him as much as I can. And I’m definitely gonna be asking him questions about what he sees in my game that I can work on”.

The Steelers acquired DK Metcalf via trade this offseason, also trading away Joey Porter’s former sparring partner, George Pickens. As a rookie, the Steelers threw Porter to the proverbial lions, challenging him against Pickens. While he took his lumps, he turned out the better for it.

Now Porter is eager to have the same dynamic with Metcalf, and perhaps for years to come. While the cornerback has two years remaining on his rookie contract, Metcalf is here for at least five. As long as Porter earns another deal, we should be watching this training camp battle for years to come.

The Steelers acquired DK Metcalf in March for a second-round pick. Over six years, he has 6,324 yards on 438 catches for 48 touchdowns. Last season, battling injuries, he posted just under 1,000 yards with five touchdowns. Still at 27 years old, however, he is in the prime of his career.

And the Steelers are hoping Joey Porter Jr. is just entering his prime now. Coming off a disappointing sophomore season, he didn’t appear to take a significant step forward. Many would argue that he took a step back, including in his inability to avoid penalties.

It’s notable that Metcalf talked about his relationship with Porter being mutually beneficial. Despite his status, Metcalf isn’t coming in here leading with his ego. He understands that he still has plenty to learn, even from a young buck like Porter.

The Steelers are counting on both DK Metcalf and Joey Porter to be foundational pieces for years to come. They drafted Porter in the second round in 2023, and they just paid Metcalf on a $30 million APY contract. If they can make each other better along the way, everybody wins—especially Porter, angling for a contract extension next year.