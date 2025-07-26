DK Metcalf Confident Steelers Are Going To ‘Shock A Lot Of People’

Ahead of the 2025 season, there seems to be a general divide when it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers and their chances this season. For some, the Steelers’ experiment with Aaron Rodgers under center at 41 years old will be a disaster and could lead to the first losing season in head coach Mike Tomlin’s tenure.

For others, the Steelers will be just good enough to win a playoff game, but not really truly contend for a Super Bowl.

Star wide receiver DK Metcalf, who was acquired via trade from Seattle ahead of the start of the new league year, has other visions.

Speaking with Yahoo Sports’ Jori Epstein from training camp in Latrobe earlier in the week, Metcalf said he believes the Steelers will be better than anyone thinks.

“I think we’re going to shock a lot of people,” Metcalf told Epstein. “I know there are questions about, ‘Can we figure it all out?’ I mean, we’re at a destination [for training camp], so we have no choice but to learn each other, figure each other out.

“We have no choice but to get better on offense versus defense every day.”

When Aaron Rodgers realized toilet in his & DK Metcalf's suite flushed loudly, QB told WR: "At night, if we got to piss, just don't flush the toilet." 9:30 Wednesday night, DK texted: "You asleep yet?" Aaron wasn't. "Bet. I'm about to flush the toilet."https://t.co/9IC9Uz9BJw — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) July 25, 2025

The Steelers were uber-aggressive this offseason under GM Omar Khan, making significant changes to their roster. Rodgers and Metcalf were just a few of the acquisitions the Steelers made in an effort to compete for a Super Bowl. Other moves include the signing of Darius Slay and the trade for Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith.

Now, the Steelers are seemingly much better positioned to get over that hump in the playoffs and get back to the standard of Steelers football, which is competing for championships.

There’s a lot of star power and brand-name recognition on the Steelers’ roster. Will that translate to success? That’s the biggest question. The Steelers are taking gambles on older players, like Rodgers, Slay and Ramsey. Can they put together strong seasons for the Steelers at key positions in 2025?

There’s also the question at wide receiver behind Metcalf and if the Steelers have enough depth and talent at the position. Will the young offensive line take a step forward this season, too?

Plenty of questions abound, but Metcalf has a great deal of faith that the Steelers will not only figure out the answers, but answer those questions in emphatic fashion, shocking many this season.

One can only hope. After an aggressive offseason, the Steelers need to get back to winning playoff games and competing for Super Bowls.