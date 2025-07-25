Did Steelers Already Tell Us How They’ll Use Jalen Ramsey Day One Of Training Camp?

Did the Steelers already tell us how they’ll use Jalen Ramsey on Day One training camp?

Wasting little time, the Steelers used DB Jalen Ramsey at cornerback, slot, and safety, fully leaning into his versatile potential. The question is, are they feeling him out, or is this what they intend to do when the games count? Speaking at the outset of training camp, GM Omar Khan did highlight his versatility as a chief attractor.

In a matter of seemingly a few plays, Jalen Ramsey played outside, inside, and safety. He has a background of playing all three, but in the NFL, his primarily played outside. In recent years, he has played more snaps in the slot, but safety at the professional level is less established.

However, unlike other cornerbacks who have transitioned to safety, Jalen Ramsey has a safety background. His freshman year in college, he established himself as one of the best safeties in the country. Steelers HC Mike Tomlin recently confirmed they had him as the best cornerback and the best safety in his draft class.

This wouldn’t be a discussion if they didn’t trade Minkah Fitzpatrick, but they did, so now we’re talking about it. For weeks now, we have all speculated over how the Steelers might use Jalen Ramsey. Now they have worked Ramsey on the field, albeit on a preliminary basis. But was yesterday’s first training camp practice a sign of things to come, or an exploratory analysis of the possibilities?

On check-in day, Ramsey had some interesting comments, making it abundantly clear that he had a good sense of his role with the Steelers before they traded for him. Similarly, Khan said they wouldn’t have made the trade if they weren’t comfortable with Ramsey’s compliance with their desires.

At this point, I think we can reasonably assume the Steelers are willing to use Jalen Ramsey everywhere in the secondary. How much at each spot and in what contexts, we don’t quite know that yet. I’m sure it will depend at least in part on the strengths and weaknesses of others in the secondary. They will likely also let matchups dictate usage, so this could turn into a weekly question.

The Steelers are rebuilding, or reloading, whatever they feel the need to call it, after another disappointment last season. Though they limped into the playoffs, they once again embarrassed themselves therein.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. While they made a lot of moves, they have to put the pieces together. The 2025 NFL Draft class could play a big role, but veteran additions will be paramount.

But we still have a long training camp ahead for Steelers football. We survived the Aaron Rodgers situation and moved on to other things–other dramas sometimes. Now it’s about evaluating the roster in place and filling holes as we go.