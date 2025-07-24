Did Broderick Jones keep the weight off entering training camp?

During the spring, Broderick Jones said he shed weight, but he also said he might add back some muscle. Did he choose to keep the weight off, or did he resculpt his frame ahead of his pivotal third season? Late in the spring, he did say he liked how he felt at the lower weight and might keep it off.

To the best of my knowledge, nobody actually saw or spoke with Broderick Jones during check-in day yesterday in Latrobe. As a result, we will have to wait until—well, today to actually find out what he looks like. All we know is that he passed his conditioning test, which is always a better outcome than the alternative.

The Steelers’ first-round pick in 2023, Broderick Jones hasn’t developed into the player they saw in him, so far anyway. In 2025, however, he is moving to left tackle, where he seems to be more comfortable. In another change from last season, he is also presumably fully healthy.

A lot is riding on the Steelers hitting on Broderick Jones as their future left tackle, which is what they drafted him to be. Both immediately and in the future, they need him to step up and deliver the best play of his career.

In reality, Jones’ weight shouldn’t make an appreciable difference in how he performs this year. He is either playing at the lowest weight of his career, or he has added muscle, and either way has its advantages. To put it another way, neither course can justify him struggling, if he does struggle.

But when a player is under the microscope, every detail is going to be analyzed. And these are details Broderick Jones volunteered himself, even making clear this was his call. The coaches never asked him to change his physique this offseason, but he felt it was for the best.

