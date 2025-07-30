Despite ‘Good Feel’ For Steelers’ Offense, Aaron Rodgers Still Working To Master It

Though he has 21 years in the NFL under his belt and has seen and done everything possible as a starting quarterback, Aaron Rodgers is still working through the kinks with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the offense under coordinator Arthur Smith.

“As much as I have a good feel for the offense, I’m not what I would call an expert of the offense yet,” Rodgers told reporters Wednesday ahead of training camp practice in Latrobe, according to video via Pittsburgh’s DSEN on YouTube. “You become an expert, well, I become an expert when you break the huddle and you can see the picture of your mind and every now and then the picture is still fuzzy a little still, so I’m still working some things out.”

After missing Organized Team Activities in the offseason before signing right before mandatory minicamp, Rodgers finds himself playing catchup within the Steelers’ offense. Though he was in communication with Smith and giving some input into the offense in general, it’s one thing to do it virtually and another to do it on the field with 10 other players around you.

It’s understandable that things might be a little fuzzy right now when he breaks the huddle. He’s still learning his new teammates, developing chemistry with the likes of center Zach Frazier and guard Mason McCormick, while also establishing relationships with his pass catchers from DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin III to Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith.

It’s going to take some time. That’s why training camp reps are so important. Right now, he’s getting a lot of them. That might change the longer the Steelers are in camp as head coach Mike Tomlin might rein in some of Rodgers’ reps and throws. But right now, he’s a full go.

And to Rodgers’ credit, he stated he wants to have the offense down pat by Friday, which happens to be the Friday Night Lights practice at Latrobe High School. If he can do that in that window, that will be great news for the Steelers moving forward.

But if not, there’s still plenty of time and reps available for him to nail down the offense. Hopefully the picture of the offense because clearer quickly, allowing Rodgers to operate fast and free, taking the Steelers’ offense to another level compared to last season.