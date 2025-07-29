DeShon Elliott Says New DB Coach Gerald Alexander’s Raised His Game: ‘I Wasn’t Making Plays Like That’

DeShon Elliott found a new home with the Pittsburgh Steelers—and a new defensive backs coach to raise his game. With Gerald Alexander returning to take over for Grady Brown, his charges new and old are taking to him well. That includes Elliott, who shouted him out last week, crediting him for helping him make a play that wasn’t necessarily in his wheelhouse once upon a time.

Although Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr. remain from Alexander’s last stint with the Steelers, Elliott is comparatively new. Signed last year while Alexander spent one season elsewhere, he is impressed with his new coach. When a reporter asked him about one particular play he made, he made sure to point that out.

“We have a great defensive backs coach in [Gerald Alexander]. He’s very intense, but he’s a student of the game, and he’s teaching everybody the right way”, DeShon Elliott said, via the Steelers’ website. “He’s elevated my game a lot, as you see. I wasn’t making plays like that coming out of post in my career, honestly. I’m only getting better”.

Thanks to having Alex Kozora in camp, we know what play Elliott commented on. On the third day of training camp, he actually had a couple of nice plays in Kozora’s notes. On one, he wrote, “Steelers in 12 personnel. [Aaron] Rodgers again under center. Wants [DK] Metcalf on a dig but Elliott closes hard, and Rodgers’ throw sails way high and incomplete. DBs Coach Gerald Alexander celebrates with Elliott post-play”.

It once seemed Grady Brown was an exciting, up-and-coming coach. When the Steelers opted not to renew his contract, it confused some, but they wanted to bring back Gerald Alexander. For the two previous seasons, he served as Brown’s assistant. Now when he speaks of his one year away, he refers to it as an internship. Alexander’s real work is with the Steelers, and with players like DeShon Elliott.

While they signed Elliott to an extension this year, the Steelers certainly changed things around for Alexander. Although they traded Minkah Fitzpatrick, they also added Darius Slay, Jalen Ramsey, and Brandin Echols.

Considering they swapped out not just half the secondary but the defensive backs coach as well, it’s reasonable to deduce the Steelers felt they could do better. It’s up to Alexander now to get the most out of Elliott and this group, and especially to develop Porter.

And if he helps guys make some plays they might not have in the past, all the better. Alexander wants his secondary to be more aggressive, and it seems Elliott is fully embracing that.