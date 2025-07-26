DeShon Elliott Believes Steelers Can Have A Top 5 Defense, ‘Maybe Even No. 1’

The Pittsburgh Steelers were very aggressive this offseason under GM Omar Khan, adding a number of pieces to the roster in an effort to compete for a Super Bowl.

While some of the biggest splashes — Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf — came on the offensive side of the football, the Steelers solidified the defense, too, with some big-name additions. Defensive back Jalen Ramsey, cornerback Darius Slay and rookie first-round pick Derrick Harmon come to mind.

For veteran safety DeShon Elliott, who signed a two-year extension with the Steelers this summer, the pieces are in place for Pittsburgh to have a great defense.

“I think we can be a top-five defense in this league. Maybe even No. 1,” Elliott said to reporters, according to a tweet from the Tribune-Review’s Chris Adamski on X.

The pieces are in place for Pittsburgh to be among the league’s best defenses. But to do that this season, they’ll have to make major improvements stopping the run compared to what happened late last season. The Steelers defense will also have to find ways to get after the quarterback once again, too.

Though the Steelers lost Minkah Fitzpatrick this summer in the trade with the Dolphins to acquire Ramsey, Pittsburgh’s defense looks better on paper compared to last year. While there is still a question at free safety despite the presence of Juan Thornhill, Pittsburgh looks strong on the defensive side of the football.

While Elliott is a big believer in the defense as a whole, he is preaching patience with the new-look secondary.

“We’re decent. We’re not there yet. We’re making plays, we’re trying to communicate with what we have in the secondary, so those guys are trying find their place,” Elliott said of the new-look secondary, according to video via Adamski on X. “So, I think they’re doing a good job communicating, picking the defense up one point at a time. …So give us about another month. I think we’ll be right on it.

“We got a lot of talent. We got Jalen [Ramsey] around. Juan [Thornhill], Chuck [Clark] came in. Young guys are gonna step up, so I think we’ll be fine.”

After struggling with communication and production down the stretch in 2024, the Steelers dramatically reshaped the secondary this offseason. Elliott, along with Joey Porter Jr., is the leader of the room now, at least in terms of longevity in Pittsburgh.

But the big-name pieces like Slay, Ramsey, Thornhill and even Chuck Clark will have to help pick up the slack. A lot is riding on the secondary this season. If that group can jell quickly and get on the same page, the defense could be truly elite.

And that could have the Steelers winning a lot of football games this season.