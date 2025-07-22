Derrick Harmon Will Make ‘Immediate Impact,” Cam Heyward Predicts

Cam Heyward might be a little biased over not just his new Pittsburgh Steelers teammate but defensive lineman-mate but he’s expecting big things from rookie DL Derrick Harmon this season. And fast. Asked on his Not Just Football podcast to offer the Steelers’ rookie poised to make the biggest impact out of the gate, Heyward chose Harmon.

“I have a lot of respect and I’m excited to see where he takes off,” Heyward told co-host Hayden Walsh. “He’s going to get a chance to play early. I think he’s going to have an immediate impact.”

Steelers coaches and players like Heyward haven’t played coy with Harmon’s role. In the spring, defensive line coach Karl Dunbar called him a starter while Heyward isn’t being shy about the snaps Harmon will see out of the gate. Keeanu Benton and Heyward will still likely start in the team’s sub-packages, but Harmon is expected to take over at left defensive end in base groupings while seeing plenty of rotational snaps to keep Benton and Heyward fresh throughout the game.

Pittsburgh’s pass rush needs more support from its defensive line. Heyward did its heavy lifting last season, recording eight sacks. The rest of the defensive line? Just 4.5. Harmon is strong and athletic coming off a breakout 2024 season with Oregon, posting five sacks and leading FBS d-linemen with 55 pressures.

“He plays with good hands,” Heyward said. “He’s able to transition from run to pass a lot faster. And I think having a good coach like Karl Dunbar is going to put him in a good situation.”

At 36, Heyward’s snaps are especially in need of monitoring. Last year, Pittsburgh rotated him out more than ever before, though a lack of depth was exposed when he came off the field.

Even if Harmon is the most prominent rookie, he won’t be the only one. Third-round RB Kaleb Johnson will split carries with RB Jaylen Warren. Fourth-round EDGE Jack Sawyer will see rotational snaps and play plenty on special teams.

A decade ago, Harmon would’ve been eased into action. Bided his time behind veterans. It’s a much different environment today. Harmon will compete with veterans like Daniel Ekuale and Isaiahh Loudermilk but if Harmon plays to his potential, he’ll easily capture a job. Not just as a Steelers starter but potential heir to Heyward’s place as a defensive pillar up front.