Depot After Dark: Tomlin’s Hobby, Bills Sign Former Steelers WR, Bengals Release RB

TOMLIN’S HOBBY
Mike Tomlin has been the Steelers’ head coach for almost 20 years. To be an NFL head coach for so long, Tomlin has had to eat, sleep, and breathe football. That’s been no issue for him, though. Tomlin loves football. However, he recently shared one small hobby that he has.
Talking to Kevin Clark on the This Is Football podcast, Tomlin revealed that he loves sudoku, crosswords, and puzzles in general. It’s an example of how Tomlin is always trying to stimulate his mind. While most of Tomlin’s life is football, he’ll likely grab a crossword to fill out if he needs a quick break. It’s a fun detail to learn about the head coach.
BILLS SIGN FORMER STEELERS WR
Deon Cain was a wide receiver with the Steelers in 2019 and 2020. While he didn’t produce much, he spent a lot of time with the team. However, he was initially drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2018. Since leaving the Steelers, he’s bounced around the NFL with several teams.
Now, according to Buffalo Bills PR on Twitter, Cain has signed with the Bills. This isn’t Cain’s first stint with Buffalo. He was with them two different times last year. This marks his third time joining the Bills, so perhaps he’ll stick with them.
BENGALS RELEASE RB
The Cincinnati Bengals had a rough 2024 season. Their offense was great, but they had one of the worst defenses in the league, which led to them missing the playoffs. This year, the Bengals’ defense might struggle once again, so they could rely on their offense. However, they recently dropped a piece they added last year.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter on Twitter, the Bengals have released running back Zack Moss. Last offseason, he signed a two-year deal with them. He appeared in eight games, including six starts, last year and posted 242 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Unfortunately, a neck injury ended his season early, and now, his time with the Bengals is over.