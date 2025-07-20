Depot After Dark: Tomlin Donates To Basketball Program, Training Camp Weather, Insane Flag Football Catch

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for July 19.

Tomlin Donates To Basketball Program

Mike Tomlin ran a coaching conference with LeVelle Moton last year, and this year he is making a generous donation to coach Moton’s program at North Carolina Central University’s basketball program. Moton posted a thank you message on X.

🎈Special THANK YOU to Mike & Kiya Tomlin for their Generous Donation & Contribution to our Basketball Program! 🙏🏾💯 Your love and support is greatly appreciated! #WeAreNCCU #Family pic.twitter.com/WtAeRtNGqB — LeVelle Moton (@LeVelleMoton) July 18, 2025

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

Training Camp Weather

Tomlin moved practices to later in the day after a brief experiment with morning practices last year. His reasoning was because he wanted it to be hotter and more brutal for the players as they round back into football shape. He will get his wishes with some hot days on the forecast, per Chris Adamski on X.

reporting day to Steelers training camp is Wednesday — first of 4 straights days of practice is Thursday 🥵 pic.twitter.com/aur9oX5I6W — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 19, 2025

Unfortunately, it looks like we may be at risk of losing a couple public practices to the weather here and there. If it storms, they move the practices inside and close them to the public.

Insane Flag Football Catch

Right up there with the Odell Beckam Jr. catch and some catches made by George Pickens over the years, the NFL Flag Football Championship may have produced the next viral catch on the internet. Here is the catch.

A catch you have to see to believe 😳 2025 @NFLFLAG Championships on ESPN/NFLNhttps://t.co/u9u8C2UgX8 to find a league near you pic.twitter.com/x4y7uZFWpC — NFL (@NFL) July 19, 2025

The NFL account on X has been nothing but flag football posts lately to promote accessibility to their sport. Expect those efforts to ramp up as the NFL focuses on spreading the sport across the globe.