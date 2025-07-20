Depot After Dark: Tomlin Donates To Basketball Program, Training Camp Weather, Insane Flag Football Catch

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.
Your Depot After Dark for July 19.
Tomlin Donates To Basketball Program
Mike Tomlin ran a coaching conference with LeVelle Moton last year, and this year he is making a generous donation to coach Moton’s program at North Carolina Central University’s basketball program. Moton posted a thank you message on X.
Training Camp Weather
Tomlin moved practices to later in the day after a brief experiment with morning practices last year. His reasoning was because he wanted it to be hotter and more brutal for the players as they round back into football shape. He will get his wishes with some hot days on the forecast, per Chris Adamski on X.
Unfortunately, it looks like we may be at risk of losing a couple public practices to the weather here and there. If it storms, they move the practices inside and close them to the public.
Insane Flag Football Catch
Right up there with the Odell Beckam Jr. catch and some catches made by George Pickens over the years, the NFL Flag Football Championship may have produced the next viral catch on the internet. Here is the catch.
The NFL account on X has been nothing but flag football posts lately to promote accessibility to their sport. Expect those efforts to ramp up as the NFL focuses on spreading the sport across the globe.