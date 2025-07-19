Depot After Dark: Surtain II Respects Ramsey, Fields Likes Steelers’ Uniforms, Daniel Loves Offseason

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for July 18.

SURTAIN II RESPECTS RAMSEY

Last year, Patrick Surtain II was named Defensive Player of the Year. The Denver Broncos corner has been one of the best at his position over the past few years, with 2024 being his best so far. He’s the gold standard at corner, and the Steelers are hoping their group of defensive backs can have a fraction of that success.

Recently, Surtain showed some respect to Jalen Ramsey, the Steelers’ newest corner. On Johnny Manziel’s podcast, he was asked to name some of the best corners in the league, and Ramsey’s name was one of his answers. While Ramsey had a down year last season, he’s got a great reputation. He’s been one of the best corners in the league. Hopefully, he can recapture that talent with the Steelers.

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

FIELDS LIKES STEELERS’ UNIFORMS

Justin Fields had a solid year with the Steelers. While he didn’t become their franchise guy, he helped them win games. Eventually, he got benched for Russell Wilson, but that wasn’t all his fault. However, he still seems to have some love for the Steelers, or at least one aspect of their team.

The NFL on CBS posted a video on Twitter showing Fields naming some of his favorite NFL jerseys. The Steelers jersey was one of his answers. For those who appreciate the classics, that makes sense. In the past 50 years, the Steelers jersey hasn’t changed much. That’s for the best, too. Don’t fix what isn’t broken.

Justin Fields' favorite uniforms in the league other than the Jets 👀 Seattle Throwbacks 🟦🟩

Tampa Throwbacks 🟧⬜️

Steelers 🟨⬛️

Packers 🟩🟨@BMac_SportsTalk pic.twitter.com/EOF2dlvYL5 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) July 18, 2025

DANIEL LOVES OFFSEASON

This offseason, the Steelers have been busy. While they lost some key contributors, they also added several big names. That includes Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf and Jalen Ramsey. They also recently agreed to terms on an extension for T.J. Watt. Not everyone loved those moves, but former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel isn’t among that group.

On his Twitter, Daniel listed out some of the Steelers’ biggest moves. He also stated that he loves all of them, thinking that they can make the playoffs, depending on Rodgers’ play. It’s an optimistic outlook, but also one that the Steelers are looking to make a reality. It takes more than talent to win games. We’ll see if the Steelers’ exciting offseason moves pay off.