Depot After Dark: Rodgers’ Helmet, Keisel Camp Memories, Heyward Gaelic Football

RODGERS’ HELMET

Through two days of Steelers training camp, fans have gotten to see plenty of Aaron Rodgers. He’s had good and bad plays, but this time of the year is for players to get to jell. Rodgers has also been trying to find a new helmet to wear, with his old one being banned. It looks like his search is over, though.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Rodgers has found a new helmet. It’s the same brand as his old helmet, but it’s a new model. As Garafolo also shares, Rodgers tried a different model during minicamp, but he didn’t like it. We’ll see if he sticks with this helmet.

For the equipment folks, Aaron Rodgers settled on another @schuttsports helmet after his previous one was banned. Of the one at #Steelers minicamp (first pic), he said, “I can’t stand the helmet.” He opened training camp with one closer in design to his old one (last two pics). pic.twitter.com/4jbYgKwo15 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 25, 2025

KEISEL CAMP MEMORIES

Brett Keisel was a great draft pick by the Steelers in 2002. After being taken in the seventh round, Keisel went on to have a 12-year career and made one Pro Bowl. He also helped the Steelers win two Super Bowls. Therefore, he’s got a lot of memories with the Steelers, and recently, he shared some fun ones.

In a video on the Steelers’ YouTube channel, Keisel talked about some of his memories from training camp. His favorite was when he pretended to steal Lawrence Timmons’ car. It’s an example of how much fun players can have with each other, although Timmons probably didn’t think that was very funny at the time.

HEYWARD GAELIC FOOTBALL

This season the Steelers will travel to Ireland for the NFL’s first regular-season game there. It’s drawing closer every day, and hopefully, Pittsburgh can leave with a win. This offseason, Cam Heyward traveled to Ireland, and while he was there, he got some work playing a different kind of football.

The NFL UK and Ireland shared a video on Twitter showing Heyward learning about Gaelic football. It’s very different from the football that Heyward plays, and it’s fun to see the seven-time Pro Bowler give it a try. In a few months, he’ll bring American football to Ireland, and hopefully he performs better in his chosen sport.