Depot After Dark: Rodgers Compared To Jordan And James, Bengals Sign TE, Spaeth At Practice

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for July 31.

RODGERS COMPARED TO JORDAN AND JAMES

The Steelers created a lot of buzz this offseason when they signed Aaron Rodgers. A future Hall of Famer, Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. His past few seasons have been more underwhelming, but that shouldn’t take away from his overall legacy. Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones, Rodgers’ former teammate, recently had a lofty comparison for the quarterback.

In a video on CBS Sports’ YouTube channel, Jones was asked to compare Rodgers to an NBA player. He chose Michael Jordan or LeBron James. Those are arguably the two greatest players in NBA history, so Jones has an extremely high opinion of Rodgers. The two will meet in Week 4 this year, so we’ll see how much Jordan or James Rodgers has left in him to show Jones.

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

BENGALS SIGN TE

The Cincinnati Bengals had one of the best offenses in the league last year. Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Chase Higgins were all incredible. This year, that group figures to once again be one of the NFL’s best. They’ve recently added to that group, too.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport recently shared that the Bengals have signed tight end Noah Fant. He was originally a first-round pick by the Denver Broncos in 2019. He’s spent the past three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, and now, he’ll join the AFC North. He’s been a quality receiving threat, so he and Burrow could form a nice connection.

Former #Seahawks TE Noah Fant is expected to sign with the #Bengals, per me and @TomPelissero. A new home for the ex-#Broncos first rounder. pic.twitter.com/zXYBWViL5o — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 31, 2025

SPAETH AT PRACTICE

In the 2000s and early 2010s, Heath Miller was a consistent presence at tight end for the Steelers’ offense. However, he wasn’t the only player the Steelers had in that room. Tight end Matt Spaeth spent several years as Miller’s backup. He had two different stints with the Steelers, first from 2007-10 and then from 2013-15.

Recently, as shared by Steelers History on Twitter, Spaeth visited his former team at training camp. While Spaeth isn’t as decorated as other players, he was still a valued member of the Steelers for several years. Many alumni tend to visit throughout training camp, and it’s nice to see their familiar faces.