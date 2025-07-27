Depot After Dark: Prankster Polamalu, Heyward Reacts To Hall Of Honor, Boswell Kicks

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for July 26.

Prankster Polamalu

One of the great parts of a destination training camp like the Steelers’ at Saint Vincent College is the team bonding that can happen. Instead of finishing practice and going home, players go to the dorms and hang out until curfew each night.

Troy Polamalu told a funny story via the Steelers’ YouTube channel. He took advantage of the extra time with teammates by playing some good old-fashioned pranks.

Heyward Reacts To Hall Of Honor

Nobody has been on the Steelers’ roster longer than Cameron Heyward. I bet he’s feeling that a little extra today as three of his former teammates got selected to the Steelers’ Hall of Honor. Joey Porter Jr., Ben Roethlisberger, and Maurkice Pouncey were announced earlier today. To be eligible, they must be retired for at least three seasons. Heyward joked about three of his teammates getting in.

My teammates! 😂😂😂 — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) July 26, 2025

Boswell Kicks

Chris Boswell had every right to see about a new contract or some kind of increased cash flow this offseason as the best kicker in the NFL. He’s only being paid $5 million per season on average as the 11th highest-paid kicker in the league. Even at 34 years old, he was setting the golden standard last season with his brilliance from 50-plus yards out. Maybe he will still talk about his contract, but that isn’t stopping him from getting some work at camp. He nailed a couple of 50-plus yarders at practice today.

Here’s a clip from our Tim Rice on X.