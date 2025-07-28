Depot After Dark: Porter Jr.’s Favorite Play, Fans Showing Danny Smith Love, Benton Singing

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for July 27.

JOEY PORTER’S JR.’S FAVORITE PLAY OF HIS DAD

Former Pittsburgh Steelers OLB Joey Porter made plenty of memorable plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but his son’s favorite play came when his dad was a member of the Miami Dolphins. Speaking to the media yesterday after the elder Porter made the Steelers Hall of Honor, Joey Porter Jr. said his favorite play came when his dad intercepted Ben Roethlisberger.

“I felt that was a good get-back moment for him,” Porter said via 93.7 The Fan on Twitter.

That interception came in the famous Mud Bowl game on Monday Night Football in 2007, but the Steelers still got the better of the Dolphins in a 3-0 win. Still, it had to be a nice moment for Porter after getting released by the Steelers that March to exact a measure of revenge against his former team, and it’s a moment that his son still remembers fondly. Hopefully, Porter Jr. can make some plays on the ball and pull down a few interceptions for the Steelers this season.

FAN FAVORITE DANNY SMITH

Pittsburgh Steelers special teams coach Danny Smith seemed to be a fan favorite on Sunday during the team’s training camp practice at Saint Vincent College. KDKA’s Cassidy Wood posted a video of Smith taking pictures with some fans.

Smith’s special teams units have been among the NFL’s best over the past few seasons. Not only is he a great coach, but he’s a big personality, and fans can’t get enough of the broadcast cuts to him chomping gum on the sideline. It’s not a surprise he’s a big hit during training camp, and he’ll be an even bigger hit if the Steelers’ special teams can dominate again this season.

BENTON HYPING UP

Pittsburgh Steelers DT Keeanu Benton hyped himself up ahead of practice Sunday. Singing to himself as he walked out to practice,he was caught on camera by the Steelers’ media team.

It’s nice to see guys let loose and have some fun during the dog days of summer, and Benton kept loose ahead of Pittsburgh’s fourth training camp practice. Things might not be as relaxed when the pads come on Tuesday, but it’s been a nice ramp-up in intensity as the Steelers prepare for the 2025 season.