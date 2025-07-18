Depot After Dark: Najee Harris Good At Chess, Ravens Sign Green, Watt BBQ

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for July 17.

NAJEE HARRIS GOOD AT CHESS

Unfortunately, Najee Harris is currently nursing a wound caused by a fireworks accident. While he’s with the Los Angeles Chargers, he spent the past four seasons with the Steelers. Their offenses during that time weren’t great, but Harris was a solid player. According to former Steelers quarterback Justin Fields, Harris is also apparently a good chess player.

In an interview on NFL on CBS’ YouTube channel, Fields talked about how playing chess is one of his hobbies. He was then asked what teammates he’s played have been good, and he named Harris. Perhaps that analytic ability is part of why Harris had such a consistent career in Pittsburgh.

RAVENS SIGN GREEN

Last year, the Baltimore Ravens had one of the best teams in the league. They fell short of making the Super Bowl, but they’re returning most of their key pieces this season. Once again, they should be championship contenders. This offseason, they made some quality additions to their team, too. That includes selecting talented pass rusher Mike Green in the second round of the draft.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport on Twitter, the Ravens recently agreed to terms with Green on a deal. Second-round picks have taken some time to sign their deals this offseason, but Baltimore locked up its guy.

The #Ravens are expected to sign pass-rusher Mike Green to his four-year contract today, sources say, another second-rounder that gets done. Green was the 59th overall pick. pic.twitter.com/ed5XXb1JkT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 17, 2025

WATT GETTING BBQ

The Steelers finally gave T.J. Watt a contract extension. That puts that story to bed, allowing them to focus on training camp. However, before that, Watt was seen working out in Wisconsin alongside teammate Nick Herbig. That wasn’t his only recent stop, though.

Mission BBQ took to Twitter to share that they recently supplied Watt with some food. Perhaps that was Watt’s way of celebrating his new payday. He definitely looks like he’s in great spirits. Hopefully, Watt has more reasons to celebrate throughout the season.